Police remind Limassol residents that British bases destroying ammo

Police on Tuesday informed residents in the Limassol district that destruction of ammunition was taking place at RAF Akrotiri until 4pm.

The work will be completed on Thursday.

The bases announced last week that routine explosive demolitions would be conducted at RAF Akrotiri between 9am and 4pm from May 8 to 10.

“Please do not be concerned if explosions are heard in the local area. This occasionally happens when certain atmospheric conditions prevail,” a written statement had said.

It added that British Forces Cyprus remains committed to restricting the impact of military training and activities to a minimum where possible and with due regard for the environment and habitat.