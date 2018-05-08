Temperature drop back to normal temporarily  

Temperatures which peaked at 35C last week are much lower this week, rising to just 23C inland, 22C in coastal areas and 15C in the mountains on Tuesday.

In the early morning, stormy and rainy weather prevailed in the Paphos area and during the day, some rain and storms are expected around the island. The met office reported hailstorms are likely.

More windy weather is forecast for the evening, especially near the coast.

Temperatures will drop to 14C around Nicosia, 15C to 17C at the seaside and 10C in the Troodos region in the evening.

The unsettled weather will give way to rising temperatures and mainly clear skies on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday in most areas, though it may rain in the mountains in the afternoons.