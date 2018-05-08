The language of music brings choirs together

We have seen it time and time again, music brings people together and also cultures together and this is what the two performances by the French choir the Chorale Alliance Choir with local choirs will do this week.

The first, on Friday, will be performed in Yermosoyia with the Yermasoyia Municipality choir and the second on Saturday with the Byzantine Choir of the Holy Metropolis of Paphos at the Elysium Hotel. On both occasions the Choral Alliance choir will sing several French songs, while the Yermasoyia Municipality choir and the Byzantine Choir of the Holy Metropolis of Paphos will also perform their own items.

The Chorale Alliance is a male-voice choir of about 35 choristers from Mulhouse in Alsace in the north-eastern part of France. The polyphonic group, under the direction of Patrick Luetolf, has an eclectic repertory varying from the religious to the secular: traditional, folk and gospel as well as contemporary creations. The choir, which participates in several charity events every year, has been accompanied by some of the finest instrumental groups in the region.

The performances in Cyprus have been arranged by French journalist Ursula Laurent, who has recently been honoured by the Cyprus Tourism Organisation for her many positive articles on Cyprus.

Speaking about these upcoming performances, Laurent said “I wanted the choir Alliance, which I know very well as my husband is one of the singers, to come to Cyprus. It was not easy to organise but now 52 people will discover Cyprus, thanks to Creative Tours in Limassol.”

Polyphonic Concert

Live performance by the Choral Alliance choir from France and the Yermasoyia Municipality Choir. May 11. Amphitheatre, Yermosoyia. 8pm. Tel: 25-879898

Live performance by the Choral Alliance choir from France and the Byzantine Choir of Holy Metropolis of Paphos. May 12. Elysium Hotel, Paphos. 7.30pm. Tel: 26-844444