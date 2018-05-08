Trump says US pulling out of Iran nuclear deal (updated)

May 8th, 2018 Americas, FRONT PAGE, World 3 comments

President Donald Trump announces his intent to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he was reimposing economic sanctions on Iran and pulling the United States out of an international agreement aimed at stopping Tehran from obtaining a nuclear bomb.

The decision is likely to raise the risk of conflict in the Middle East, upset America’s European allies and disrupt global oil supplies.

“I am announcing today that the United States will withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal,” Trump said at the White House. “In a few moments, I will sign a presidential memorandum to begin reinstating U.S. nuclear sanctions on the Iranian regime. We will be instituting the highest level of economic sanctions.”

The 2015 deal, worked out by the United States, five other international powers and Iran, eased sanctions on Iran in exchange for Tehran limiting its nuclear program.

Trump says the agreement, the signature foreign policy achievement of Trump’s predecessor Barack Obama, does not address Iran’s ballistic missile program, its nuclear activities beyond 2025 nor its role in conflicts in Yemen and Syria.

Iran has ruled out renegotiating the agreement and threatened to retaliate, although it has not said exactly how, if Washington pulled out.

Renewing sanctions would make it much harder for Iran to sell its oil abroad or use the international banking system.

  • Guest

    A fat lot of good fat-boy slim Boris did, going to the states begging, UK has plenty of money though, to feed him on his jollies.

  • Alex

    Trump does what he promised to a deal that kicked a dangerous can down the road, instead of being honest with people. Iran is a terror state that has lied its way into disrupting Iran and the entire Midfke East.
    At last we have a leader prepared to stand up to state terror. The job of a true leader is not to be popular, but to reveal the truth, no matter how distasteful it might be.

    The weak EU will now be, like all elites, in turmoil with much wringing of hands. They will do what weak people always do. Complain and protest whilst leaving leadership to the strong.

    Whatever Trump’s decision he is hated because he was not supposed to beat Clinton, that was not what the elites planned for us. They cannot accept their failure and therefore will not be able to cope as strong people can. No matter, there are enough people strong enough to acknowledge that the best future for our region is to get the terror out of the state, no matter how much they hide behind their religious fervour……

  • Plasma Dawn

    One word: moron!

