Woodbrook Group Wealth Division is delighted to announce the appointment of Mark Slevin as Regional Manager Cyprus

Mark takes up this role from beginning of May 2018 and he will be based at the Woodbrook Group Head Office in Limassol. Mark has many years of experience working both as an IFA and as a team leader and brings a wealth of experience to Woodbrook. The continuing rapid growth of the Woodbrook Group is founded both on its independence and particularly on its total commitment to exceptional client service, which is an area of specific expertise for Mark. The Woodbrook Group recognises the absolute need for all clients to have total confidence in their financial advisors, and exceptional client service is an essential part of this. Mark will ensure that the Group’s obligation to client support and service is fully achieved in the region. This major appointment is a key element of the Woodbrook Group’s strategy to grow and develop the company as it opens new offices around the world.

Woodbrook Group is an independent financial advisory and corporate services company regulated by CySEC. With offices in Limassol, Nicosia and Paphos / Cyprus and operating in many countries across Europe, Asia and the Middle-East, Woodbrook’s expertise is in investment and wealth planning, structured product building, QROPS, SIPPS, trust and trustee services, Accounting, Audit and Legal services, company formation and administration, taxation, cross-border structuring, domiciliation and corporate services among many others. Focusing on both holistic financial planning to the individual and corporate fiduciary service, Woodbrook Group advise on many financial and business matters, helping clients making the right decisions.