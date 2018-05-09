Cyprus heads to Eurovision Final

After a fiery performance at Tuesday night’s semi-final in Lisbon, Cyprus will be heading to the Eurovision Grand Final on Saturday.

Greek popstar Eleni Foureira will represent the island with the song Fuego by Greek-Swedish songwriter and producer Alex Papaconstantinou, and she has been slated to take first place in the final by betting agencies.

At Tuesday’s semi-final, Foureira appeared in a fiery glittering body suit, and dazzled the crowd with her choreography and performance, where actual flames shot from the stage during her final chorus.

Foureira was born in Albania and moved to Greece with her family as child. She started her solo career in 2010 with the release of her self-titled album in December.

Cyprus has participated in Eurovision 34 times and came fifth in 1982, 1997 and 2004, the final time with Lisa Andreas with the song Stronger Every Minute.

The second semi-final is set for Thursday.

Yianna Terzi, daughter of Greek singer Paschalis Terzis, represented Greece with the song Oneiro Mou (My Dream) but failed to make it through.