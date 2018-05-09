Government to put forward juvenile delinquency bill

The government will put forward a bill dealing with juvenile delinquency, Justice Minister Ionas Nicolaou said on Tuesday.

“The regulatory scope of the new bill will encompass issues concerned with juvenile delinquency, and specifically the establishment of the necessary structures and mechanisms to prevent and deal with juvenile delinquency, as well as the management of children in the criminal justice system,” Nicolaou said at an award ceremony for schools that enacted good violence prevention practices.

Nicolaou said the government will remain committed to adopting juvenile delinquency prevention measures.

Seven schools were awarded at the event for their efforts and programmes dealing with juvenile delinquency, while another seven received honourable mentions.

Addressing the children, Nicolaou said: “You have learnt, in practice, what it means to co-exist with other people, and how to deal with problems that arise with each other or help others that have problems with each other.”

Nicolaou also called on the children to continue their efforts, noting that the government would be at their side.

The Director of Primary Education Christos Hadjiathanasiou, who read a statement on behalf of Education Minister Costas Hambiaouris, said that the ministry has set the issue of violence in schools as a top priority.