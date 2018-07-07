Syrian sailor goes missing from boat off Latsi

July 7th, 2018 Cyprus 0 comments

Syrian sailor goes missing from boat off Latsi

Latsi harbour (file photo)

A Syrian national, 23, a crew member of a freighter carrying rocks from the Greek island of Leros to Latsi harbour, went missing on Saturday after asking his captain to let him disembark.

The freighter is anchored some 150 metres off the Latsi coast unloading rocks used for a wave breaker.

The captain told the 23-year-old that the harbour was not accessible but the sailor insisted and went missing at around 6pm.

Police investigators determined that the man had taken his personal effects with him.

Police said they were treating the issue as a missing person’s case.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close