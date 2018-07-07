Syrian sailor goes missing from boat off Latsi

A Syrian national, 23, a crew member of a freighter carrying rocks from the Greek island of Leros to Latsi harbour, went missing on Saturday after asking his captain to let him disembark.

The freighter is anchored some 150 metres off the Latsi coast unloading rocks used for a wave breaker.

The captain told the 23-year-old that the harbour was not accessible but the sailor insisted and went missing at around 6pm.

Police investigators determined that the man had taken his personal effects with him.

Police said they were treating the issue as a missing person’s case.