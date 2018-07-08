An open letter to the archbishop over cremation

July 8th, 2018 Letters, Opinion 2 comments

An open letter to the archbishop over cremation

Your Eminence,

Sir, I am writing to inform you that I shall be 90 years old on July 13. I have been in Cyprus a number of years and my time on this earth is nearly over, and it is my heartfelt wish to be cremated and my ashes scattered on this island. I do not wish to take up a piece of land and deprive a Cypriot of that land.

What I would hope to do in writing this letter is for you to make it known in no uncertain terms that you would like to see a crematorium and a garden of rest to go ahead as soon as possible.

You may say, Sir, that you have no influence whatsoever in that decision, but you know as well as I do that nothing moves on this side of the island without your say so.

A nod from you, Sir, in the right direction, will get things moving pretty damn quick I feel sure. And if there is life after death as deeply religious people like you say there is, and as I then will meet the being responsible for my soul long before you will, Sir, I shall make it known in no uncertain terms about your help and participation in this long-running saga.

Your servant, Sir, in anticipation,

Norfolk Dumpling (Name and address supplied)

Print Friendly
  • Douglas

    The law in Cyprus has been passed to approve cremations to take place in accordance with an EU law,since that law has been approved several years ago no Crematoriums have been established or approved even though the demand would be high, does anyone know why ?

    • #’~A*QXm(>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^

      I assume you mean to say Crematoriums have not been established or approved even though the demand would be high …

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close