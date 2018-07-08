Condition of 11-year-old girl improves, boy, 13, still critical (Update)

The condition of an 11-year-old girl who was transferred to hospital on Saturday with head injuries after falling off a bed, has improved, doctors said on Sunday.

The girl, who is from Russia and is on the island on holiday with her parents, was rushed to the Larnaca general hospital on Saturday evening with skull fractures. Her mother told the medical staff at the hospital that her daughter had fallen off the bed at the hotel they are staying at. She was reportedly trying to get dressed while standing on the bed and lost her balance, fell and hit her head.

The girl was transferred to the Makarios children’s hospital in Nicosia. Her condition was reportedly critical, but later on Sunday doctors said that her condition has improved.

Another child, a 13-year-old boy, is too at the Makarios hospital, in critical condition, after sustaining head injuries when the quad bike he was driving overturned.

The boy was rushed to the Kofinou health centre following the accident on Saturday afternoon by his father with injuries to his head and body.

During the medical examination, the boy passed out and was transferred by ambulance to the Larnaca general hospital where he was diagnosed with epidural hematoma.

Due to the gravity of his condition, he was transferred to the Makarios children’s hospital in Nicosia, where he was placed on a ventilator. His condition is extremely critical.

The boy was reportedly with his older brother, 19, when the accident occurred. According to reports, the 13-year-old was driving the quadbike in a rural area in Skarinou, when the vehicle overturned.