July 8th, 2018 Cyprus 4 comments

Condition of 11-year-old girl improves, boy, 13, still critical (Update)

The condition of an 11-year-old girl who was transferred to hospital on Saturday with head injuries after falling off a bed, has improved, doctors said on Sunday.

The girl, who is from Russia and is on the island on holiday with her parents, was rushed to the Larnaca general hospital on Saturday evening with skull fractures. Her mother told the medical staff at the hospital that her daughter had fallen off the bed at the hotel they are staying at. She was reportedly trying to get dressed while standing on the bed and lost her balance, fell and hit her head.

The girl was transferred to the Makarios children’s hospital in Nicosia. Her condition was reportedly critical, but later on Sunday doctors said that her condition has improved.

Another child, a 13-year-old boy, is too at the Makarios hospital, in critical condition, after sustaining head injuries when the quad bike he was driving overturned.

The boy was rushed to the Kofinou health centre following the accident on Saturday afternoon by his father with injuries to his head and body.

During the medical examination, the boy passed out and was transferred by ambulance to the Larnaca general hospital where he was diagnosed with epidural hematoma.

Due to the gravity of his condition, he was transferred to the Makarios children’s hospital in Nicosia, where he was placed on a ventilator. His condition is extremely critical.

The boy was reportedly with his older brother, 19, when the accident occurred. According to reports, the 13-year-old was driving the quadbike in a rural area in Skarinou, when the vehicle overturned.

 

  • Geoffreys

    Nothing changes here, the parents of the 13 year old boy should be ashamed of themselves for allowing his eldest brother to allow the boy to drive the quadbike.

    • Neroli

      The kids are mostly totally unsupervised here, if not playing on quad bikes with out helmets, the parents don’t strap them into the cars they drive. Most should be had up for child abuse! Shocking

  • Evergreen

    why parents are not vigilant about their kids!

    • Mike

      When you and perhaps your husband/wife are fast asleep are vou ‘vigilant’ about your kids. The report said she did fall off ‘the’ bed which may or may not have been a bed she was sleeping in as much as any bed she was perhaps bouncing on. As alwaqys far too little information to base an opinion on. At the end of the day a child, on holiday, has been hurt and none of us would want to see that.

      As for the 13 year old boy riding the quad – I agree where was the ‘responsible’ adult. If the parents considered his 19 year old brother to be responsible then they were clearly mistaken. Again however a child has been hurt so lets hope for a speedy recovery and police investigation because he may have driven into and perhaps killed you or your child. That said I do understand your comment its just a shame the reporting content was not just a repost from another minimalist report.

