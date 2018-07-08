Britain’s Johnson robustly opposed PM’s Brexit plan – reports

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson

Britain’s Boris Johnson strongly criticised Prime Minister Theresa May’s latest Brexit proposal in typically colourful terms before agreeing with his colleagues to back the compromise on Friday, reports said.

The foreign minister, a leading supporter of a decisive break by Britain from the European Union, said May’s “business-friendly” plan was a “big turd” that would need to be “polished” in order to be sold to the public, the BBC said.

Johnson made his comments during eight hours of talks at May’s country residence that ended with the cabinet, including Johnson, signing up to the plan.

It was a hard-won victory. The Sunday Times said seven of the 27 ministers present spoke out against the plan.

Environment Minister Michael Gove, a key ally of Johnson in the EU referendum campaign in 2016, defended the plan on Sunday, saying it honoured May’s negotiating red lines and met the demands of business even if it did not match all the hopes of some anti-EU campaigners.

“I am a realist,” Gove told the BBC.

“One of the things about politics is that you mustn’t, you shouldn’t, make the perfect the enemy of the good. And one of the things about this compromise is that it unites the cabinet.”

May’s plan pushes for a free-trade area for goods and continued close ties with the EU.

Gove said it would give Britain autonomy from EU institutions and structures, while also having a free-trade agreement that would work in the interest of business.

“(In) all of the important areas where an independent country chooses to exercise sovereignty, Britain will be able to do so,” Gove said, adding the plan respected the referendum result.

But there were signs of a backlash among some lawmakers from May’s Conservative Party on Sunday including leading anti-EU campaigner Jacob Rees-Mogg, who said the proposal could be worse than Britain leaving the bloc with no deal.

“That is not something that this country voted for, it is not what the prime minister promised,” he told BBC radio.

Opposition Labour Party Brexit spokesman Keir Starmer said May’s proposal had “fudge written all over it”.

He said the customs arrangements at the heart of the proposal were “unworkable” and a “bureaucratic nightmare that was not going to work”.

Starmer said May’s proposal had not met Labour’s demands for a comprehensive customs union and a single-market deal with shared institutions and regulations.

Labour’s opposition, combined with complaints from some of the Conservatives’ strongly anti-EU faction, means May faces a tough task in getting lawmakers to back a final deal agreed with the EU.

The compromise also is not certain to go down well in Brussels.

The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, welcomed the agreement on Friday but added on Twitter: “We will assess proposals to see if they are workable and realistic”.

  • Evergreen

    Interesting!

  • Bunny

    I wonder if Boris will last long enough as Foreign Secretary to welcome his twin, Donald, to the UK???

    • Banjo

      He’ll get called to deal with a very important issue a long , long way from the UK for the next week or so. Possibly somewhere with very poor WiFi reception.

  • Banjo

    It’s the Clough technique.
    They had a free and frank exchange of views and then the PM decided the PM was right all along.

    • Disruptive

      Ah, the arrogance. “Good riddance”, this is what most of the EU is thinking by now. Waiting for Scotland to rejoin after this short interruption.

      • Banjo

        Ah yes , Scottish independence. They had that short woman screaming all about it for ages didn’t they. Whatever happened to her ?? Haven’t seen her have you ?

        • Disruptive

          As opposed to tall woman who screamed ‘strong and stable’ for a while. Arrogance is dripping

          • Banjo

            The tall woman is still screaming, just different things.
            The short woman , she was also very angry , she’s disappeared.

            • Disruptive

              Well, you will get another referendum, but excuse ‘if you separate from the UK, you will have to reapply to the EU’ will not work, what lie will you offer now? “Please, please, don’t leave us?!”

  • A is B

    A bunch of idiotic clowns.

