‘Cyprus has remained calm and stable because of Unficyp’s presence’ – UNSG

July 8th, 2018 Cyprus, Cyprus Talks 76 comments

‘Cyprus has remained calm and stable because of Unficyp’s presence’ – UNSG

File photo: Unficyp soldiers monitoring the buffer zone

UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, has expressed the conviction that Cyprus has remained calm and stable throughout the years in large measure because of the unwavering presence of the UN peace keeping force (Unficyp), its preventive and deterrent capabilities and its role in defusing tensions.

In his report on Unficyp, an unofficial copy of which has been given by the UN Secretariat to the UN Security Council members on Friday,  Guterres proposes to the UNSC the renewal of Unficyp’s mandate for six more months, until January 31, 2019.

Among others, Guterres says in his report  that “in order to help create conditions conducive for peace, I appeal to the leaders to provide visible and direct support to civil society organisations in their efforts to increase inter-communal engagement and participation and to bolster trust and reconciliation between the communities.”

Furthermore, he  stresses that “I also encourage the leaders to implement the remaining confidence building measures they agreed to in 2015, in particular the interoperability of mobile phones, and to consider other confidence building measures. In addition, I urge the sides to agree on a plan of work to demine and achieve a mine-free Cyprus.”

“Unficyp has served the interests of peace in Cyprus for over fifty years, preventing a recurrence of fighting, contributing to the maintenance of law and order and a return to normal conditions. I am convinced that Cyprus has remained calm and stable throughout the years in large measure because of the unwavering presence of Unficyp, its preventive and deterrent capabilities and its role in defusing tensions,” Guterres notes in the report.

He adds that “during this long period, Unficyp has preserved the trust of the opposing forces, ensuring that incidents do not escalate, cause tensions or disrupt ongoing negotiations. In this respect, it has acted as the sole channel of communication between the opposing forces, avoiding misunderstandings or miscalculations, and ensuring a continued climate of calm and security.”

Guterres also says that his report on the good offices mission in Cyprus issued on  June 14, as requested in the Security Council resolution 2398 (2018), sets out in detail the most significant political developments during the period under review and that while acknowledging the continued hiatus in the talks since July 2017, the report encourages greater efforts towards creating more propitious conditions for a possible resumption, and outlines the United Nations’ next steps. He noted that the role of Unficyp in contributing to conditions conducive to negotiations will be covered in the present report.

According to the report, in June 20, 2018, the strength of the military component stood at 802 (749 men and 53 women) for all ranks, while the strength of the police component stood at 65.

Guterres says that the impact of the 94 per cent completion rate for the implementation of the November 2017 strategic review recommendations, particularly the increased focus by the mission on liaison and engagement, is starting to manifest itself in the sectors, with strengthened component coordination and more effective outreach. “Through its deterrence and prevention roles, enhanced as a result of the strategic review, Unficyp was able to resolve low-level incidents by patrolling the length of the buffer zone and liaising and engaging more systematically with its military, police and civilian interlocutors,” he notes.

I look forward, he adds, “to seeing the further dividends of the Mission’s enhanced liaison and engagement capacity resulting from the recent strategic review recommendations, which recognised the on-going critical role of Unficyp in preventing serious incidents and keeping tensions low. At the same time, the Secretariat remains ready, as with all missions, to keep Unficyp continuously under review.”

He stresses that support and respect for the authority of Unficyp in the buffer zone is required from both sides if the mission is to resolve security concerns, including those linked to civilian activity, and ensure the maintenance of peace.

On the good offices mission in Cyprus, Guterres said, “it is encouraging that, despite the current hiatus in the talks, some segments of society on both sides, including trade unions, some political parties, women’s groups and other organised civic groups, continue to promote a solution based on the bi-zonal, bi-communal federation with political equality.”

He notes that “divergent school curricula and rhetoric in the media have reinforced parallel narratives across generations, making it particularly difficult for some Cypriots to envisage a common and mutually beneficial future. It is time for the leaders and both communities to address this most critical of issues, and while the Imagine programme is to be applauded, efforts must go beyond this initiative if the dividends of peace education and pedagogy across all levels of education are to take hold”.

The Secretary General also says that “the opening of the crossings since 2003 has allowed Cypriots freedom of movement across the island, contributing to a return to normal conditions and facilitating contact and interaction for those who wished to avail themselves of the opportunity.

In this regard, I call on the leaders to support the opening of the crossings at Lefka-Aplici/Lefke-Aplıç and at Deryneia/Derinya as soon as possible and for the Technical Committee on Crossings to focus on additional, impactful crossings thereafter”.

He says that he continues to urge greater efforts to create a climate conducive to achieving more economic and social parity between the two sides and to broaden and deepen economic, social, cultural, sporting and similar ties and contacts, including with a view to encouraging trade. “Such contacts promote trust between the communities and help to address the concerns of Turkish Cypriots with regard to isolation. With regard to intra-island trade, I would underscore the importance of and the opportunities presented by full implementation of the European Council regulation no. 866/2004, the “Green Line regulation”, for the benefit of both communities,” he notes.

Additionally, Guterres notes that “normal conditions in and along the buffer zone will always remain limited as long as this stretch of territory remains locked between two belligerent forces”, and that the resolution of this situation clearly lies with a political solution to the Cyprus problem, which I appeal to the sides to address with the requisite political will.

Regarding “the sensitive and tragic issue of the missing” Guterres says the United Nations “remains committed to supporting the important humanitarian work carried out on behalf of the families of victims by the Committee on Missing Persons in Cyprus. In light of the advanced age of both relatives and witnesses, it is critical that the Committee continue to receive sufficient financial support and the information, including from relevant archives, required to accelerate its work. In particular, I encourage the parties to intensify their efforts to share relevant archival information with the CMP,” he adds.

He notes that “thus far, 11 of the 12 countries contacted have answered the Committee’s request for cooperation. While extensive efforts have been undertaken by the United Nations to provide the Committee with access to all relevant archival holdings both in Nicosia and in New York, none of the parties have thus far shared archival information on possible burial sites with the Committee.”

The UNSG says that “further to recommendations of the strategic review and the military capability study of Unficyp, the Mission enhanced its patrolling, which inter alia led to the detection of unauthorized heavy weapons at Greek Cypriot National Guard observation posts in Nicosia and on the southern ceasefire line to the west of the island. These included mortars, rocket-propelled grenades, and M-60 machine guns.”

Moreover he notes that “military positions established by both forces inside the buffer zone that violate the status quo, including at Strovilia, remain in place and are classified as permanent violations. The United Nations continues to hold the Government of Turkey responsible for the status quo in Varosha.”

Print Friendly
  • HighTide

    Without the presence of the Turkish army there would not have been peace for 43 years. The UN troops, writing reports, could not have prevented anything.

    • The Truth

      They keep KEO and Efes profits up.

  • HADJIPAVLI

    Boy how a listing makes people change … Mission accomplished 🙂

  • Evergreen

    Mandate is to be extended in this five-star Mission.

  • Costas

    the Turkish side are always avoiding a truth solution they want to bolster their presense in Cyprus forever. They are cementing their illegal position. Oh the news today was that there was no direct flights from the pseudo state to UK. This news equates to more non recognition and quite rightly so.

    • cyprustalk

      spot on

    • almostbroke

      And you came to that conclusion all by yourself ! That was the objective from day one and they will not concede one centimetre and have consolidated their position by importing mainland Turks !

  • Disruptive

    Everybody hates the UN, they must be doing something good 🙂

  • #’~A*QXm(>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^

    UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres would say that, if only to justify claiming a budget for it.
    The real reason for calm & stability has been Turkey’s refraining from farther advances as there is no benefit in that. Turkey’s presence is to ensure continued calm & stability for the TCs, not to capture more terrain.

    • xapuc

      I don’t think they would have minded capturing more terrain. But if they have captured the whole island, it would have been difficult to establish two ethnically purified regions.

  • The Truth

    Think the peace has been kept by the Turkish Troops not the UN. I served for 6 months with UNFICYP and it was a sun cream and ice cream tour. We could have done nothing if hosilities started – Fact. They even gave us a medal. They should be disbanded and troops used in areas that need them.

    • Disruptive

      You spent 6 months and didn’t even read the mandate of UNFICYP? Return your medal then…

      • The Truth

        Sun shine tour that’s all it is. Should pack up and go to conflct zone. Ribbon on medal – like cyprus sky – Light blue and white.

        • almostbroke

          They are already in conflict zones .

          • The Truth

            In GC eyes – Nobody else thinks so

            • almostbroke

              You spent too long on the checkpoint at UNPA lol

              • The Truth

                No – on the beach or swiming in the pool

                • Disruptive

                  And you were only spending time in the pool? That’s weird, you must have been either a guard or a plumber, because they don’t bring people for 6 months to do anything complex that requires more than a primary school. Enjoy your medal.

                  • cyprustalk

                    And may I ask have you ever serve in a military role?

                    • Disruptive

                      Are you asking me or the Terminator above?

                    • The Truth

                      Like that “Terminator’ comment – we had a Swingfog to Terminate the mossies. Spoilt having a dring at the BBQ around the pool.

                    • Disruptive

                      Go get another tattoo and get ready for Afghanistan.

                    • The Truth

                      No retired now – but have seen conflict (Not in Cyrus)/ But by you making assumptions I think I’m getting to you. If you had served you would not have these nerves – Tool

                    • Disruptive

                      Why would I need to serve to understand uneducated, spoiled military who is proud of doing nothing for six months on tax payers’ expense?

                    • The Truth

                      I served with pride – But went where I was ordered. So once again you make assumptions – 6 Fig £ per year working in Nuclear now. Not bad for somebody who is uneducated. Apart from 6 month Sunshine UN tour worked and played hard. Now soiled military possible is NC.

                    • almostbroke

                      What’s your grievance with the UN in Cyprus ?

                    • The Truth

                      They don’t do anything – They should be redeployed to a mission where they are needed. It is a sunshine tour nothing more and for none UK military extra pay. The reality is that they are not needed. The peace in Cyprus is not due to UN but Turk military.

                    • almostbroke

                      The U N is a ‘broad church ‘ there are difficult missions and very easy missions like Cyprus it’s not the U N s fault or the soldiers / policemen who serve there have an easy posting and the government of Cyprus want them there !!!!

                    • The Truth

                      None as easy as UNFICYP. The soldiers serving will not moan as far easier than being on exercise back in their own countries. That is the reality as if Turks wanted to come across buffer zone there is nothing UNFICYP could do.

                    • The Truth

                      I think you served in the SBA’s – Cleaning the camps or was it washing the pans in the cookhouse. Understand your bitterness now as lads did take the p*ss as most looked like they where a sandwich short of a picnic.

                    • cyprustalk

                      sorry was Truth I was refering too

                  • The Truth

                    Read again – Beach also. British Contingent only 6 month. Not far off with plumber – A Engineer. Shite medal but puts some colour in my Rack.

                    • Disruptive

                      You being useless doesn’t make all other members of UNFICYP and mission itself useless as well, stop projecting your failures on others. I doubt you were just by the pool or by the beach, since military always have something to do, even to brown nose their CO, so you might have earned your medal right, but with alternative means. Enjoy it.

                    • almostbroke

                      All the hallmarks of a Sec 8!

                    • The Truth

                      We had a OC – But it was a easy tour. Pool, Beer and Sun

          • The Truth

            Drinking Keo and Efes was taxing.

      • The Truth

        UNFICYP’s mandate is to use its best efforts to:

        1. prevent a recurrence of fighting;

        2. contribute to the maintenance and restoration of law and order;

        3. contribute to a return to normal conditions.

        Really?

        • almostbroke

          Yes ‘best efforts ‘ ‘contribute ‘ being the operative words ! When the Republic of Cyprus ask the UN to leave I m sure they will leave without any hesitation !

          • The Truth

            The UN will decide not ROC.

            • almostbroke

              You think , seeing the Cypriot Government are ‘ponying ‘ up millions in U N contributions , I think they would have some say !

              • The Truth

                They pay but have no say

                • almostbroke

                  That’s not my understanding of the position !

                  • The Truth

                    Well research and you will get educated to the process. The UN SC will decide not ROC. They just pay 33%.

        • cyprustalk

          Show me the proof of a any indication of recurrence in fighting, on either side please?

          Law and order, show me where this has or would been abused?????

          both one and two are flawed and are of your own interpretation

        • Disruptive

          And where did UNFCYP fail in these numbered items you copied swiftly from its website?

          • The Truth

            Nothing gets past you, I see, Shirlock. It is a copy and paste as needed the facts not GC shite. They never failed as Turk Army did it for them

      • The Truth

        Mandate below

    • almostbroke

      I was under the impression that the function of the UNFICYP was ‘monitoring ‘ to ensure there were no violations of the ‘status quo ‘ in the Buffer Zone !

  • Muffin the Mule

    Weren’t much use in July 1974…..

    • cyprustalk

      Quote from 1999
      BRITAIN CAME close to war with Turkey after Ankara’s invasion of northern Cyprus 25 years ago, the former prime minister, Lord Callaghan of Cardiff, has confirmed.

      Although Britain sent a task force to the area during the crisis in 1974, the Americans vetoed military action to deter Turkey, he said.

      In an interview published today in The Times Higher Education Supplement,

      These is to shut up all the settlers that said the USA was not involved

  • cyprustalk

    Cyprus has been calm and stable not because of UN or Turkish troops its the people in 2018 that have different mindset as to those pre74 of pitch fork farmers

    • Girneli

      The society of peasants mindset prevails regardless of the year

    • cyprustalk

      whoever replied to me, you are blocked for good reason, next time try and be civil

      • Girneli

        Civility has nothing to do with pointing out your racist tendencies. self reflection is better old man

        • 15.NOV83.

          Exactly..

      • 15.NOV83.

        Calling people idiots because you don’t agree with their comments is hardly being civil now is it? Don’t go preaching to others if you yourself can’t behave properly. And YES block me too please 🙏

        • cyprustalk

          Show me where I used the word idiots here??????

          • 15.NOV83.

            Just take a look through your 885 comments and you’ll how many times you’ve called someone an idiot or dumb or stupid simply because they presented a different view to yours or they dared to disagree with you. I’d also like to point out these these commentators did NOT provoke you to use those insults… There’s a reason your regarded as a bigot by many people on here…and the above sums up why you deserve that title.

            • cyprustalk

              See what a plank you are, you came to this article and made a statement that you knew damn well was not true, then when I confronted you suddenly you run to look at my posts to try and justify what I am supposed to have said.

              Try and help yourself not to look a fool in front of all these commentators before opening your gob

              • 15.NOV83.

                The only person who has a habbit of looking like a fool here is YOU. Secondly I damn well know my earlier statement is 100 % factual and correct..your aggressive intolerance to other commentators is self evident in the type of language you use.

                • cyprustalk

                  Copy and past where I used the word ” idiots anywhere on this article????, you know you cannot because you know you made it up, so I suggest if you found this article to complicated to add your view and you still like indulge on it, I suggest to refrain from starting a fight. if you cannot comprehend the nature of the subject just say so I do not expect everyone to have the same IQ , do you get my jist Mr 15?

                  • 15.NOV83.

                    You are shameless .Roc and it seems that you have no poblems with embarassing yourself. If you doubt what Im saying then take a look at your own profile yourself rather then acting like a wrongly accused villain…and NO I don’t get your “jist” nor would I like to.

              • almostbroke

                But you are ROC under a different ‘handle ‘

                • cyprustalk

                  Oh we have another plank that cannot relate and discuss this article but wants to pick a fight, well like I said to Mr15, if this article is to complicated for you to comprehend then I suppose I can give you 5mins of my time to talk about comics and Disney world if you like Almosttbroke, what do you say?????

                  • almostbroke

                    So your not ROC !!!!!

                    • cyprustalk

                      I do not talk to planks and trolls that want to start trouble, if you want a debate about the article be my guess if you want to remain a plank suggest you direct your trolling to your mate Mr 15

                    • almostbroke

                      You a fair old troller yourself !

                    • cyprustalk

                      Like I said I not getting into a slagging match with planks like you and Mr15, you want to try and put your mind to the article go for it if not bang your head against the wall.

                    • almostbroke

                      One ‘headbanger ‘ is enough and that’s you !

                    • almostbroke

                      I asked you a simple straightforward question , are you or are you not the former ROC who monitors all and sundry from a bunker in London , if your not , fine !!!!

                    • 15.NOV83.

                      He likes to remain unchallenged so either he blocks you or insults when it becomes too much to handle.

                • 15.NOV83.

                  And he had two profiles too

                • The Truth

                  So thick that he can’t work it out – A Total Tool

  • Jeremy Rigg

    So the UN holiday camp is saved and the circus act continues.My son has just done 12 months at Timbuktu in Mali with the UN forces. Now that’s certainly not a holiday camp that any of our Cyprus contingent would want to swop with.

    • almostbroke

      Well now that’s a ‘conflict ‘ as most are . Cyprus happens to be the easiest one but hey , the U N is a ‘broad church ‘

    • Evergreen

      Mali is a “Mission” on the real sense of the word.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close