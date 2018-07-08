‘Government doing utmost to protect halloumi cheese’

Agriculture Minister, Costas Kadis, has given reassurances that all government bodies are doing their utmost to protect halloumi cheese production under an EU protected designation of origin (PDO) status.

In his address at the first ‘Halloumi and Trachanas festival’ that took place at the village of Meniko on Saturday, Kadis said that halloumi is known worldwide and constitutes throughout the years an exclusively traditional product of Cyprus which has contributed significantly to the country’s economy.

According to data of the statistical service, he said, halloumi exports in 2017 amount to over €155m, while it is following an upward trend.

He said that the effort made by his ministry and other competent bodies to register halloumi as a PDO in the European registry aims to protect the identity of this Cypriot product.

At the same time, Kadis said that the process has been particularly “difficult and tough.”

“I would like to assure you that the competent government agencies are doing their utmost to register halloumi as a PDO, which is the most effective procedure of protecting it,” he said.