‘Government doing utmost to protect halloumi cheese’

July 8th, 2018 Cyprus 4 comments

Agriculture Minister, Costas Kadis, has given reassurances that all government bodies are doing their utmost to protect halloumi cheese production under an EU protected designation of origin (PDO) status.

In his address at the first ‘Halloumi and Trachanas festival’ that took place at the village of Meniko on Saturday, Kadis said that halloumi is known worldwide  and constitutes throughout the years an exclusively traditional product of Cyprus which has contributed significantly to the country’s economy.

According to data of the statistical service, he said, halloumi exports in 2017 amount to over €155m, while it is following an upward trend.

He said that the effort made by his ministry and other competent bodies to register halloumi as a PDO in the European registry aims to protect the identity of this Cypriot product.

At the same time, Kadis said that the process has been particularly “difficult and tough.”

“I would like to assure you that the competent government agencies are doing their utmost to register halloumi as a PDO, which is the most effective procedure of protecting it,” he said.

  • Nikos Andreou

    Let us not forget “the competent government agencies” have “protected” Cyprus all the way down to the bottom of the financial crisis it has yet to overcome, so I’m sure they will do their best to protect the halloumi… By the way it is not the British or whatever EU nation that have suddenly discovered halloumi, it is the booming mass of migrants that buy it there, since it is not only a traditional Cyprus cheese, but also a traditional Arab cheese. So lots of money and interests in stake. And then you have the “the competent government agencies”.

  • A is B

    Just like they protected those purchasing properties and those with bank accounts at Laiki.

  • Alexander Pashkovski

    They should add more focus to Employment law in Cyprus, rather than worrying about who’s making haloumi.

  • Sonar

    The banking system is about to go over the abyss……..They trying to save cheese, unbelievable

