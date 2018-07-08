House plenum to decide on bills aiming at stability of the financial sector (Update 2)

The House plenum convened on Sunday afternoon to approve or reject a package of bills including a state guarantee needed for the acquisition of certain parts of the Co-op bank by Hellenic to go through, as well as changes to the foreclosures and insolvency frameworks to make them more effective.

The plenary session follows a week of intensive meetings of the House finance committee but also negotiations between the government and opposition parties to muster support for the bills.

Party leaders met prior to the plenary session, at 3pm.

A small number of protesters gathered outside parliament, to protest against foreclosures and securitisation of loans. The protest was organised by the Movement against Foreclosures. The Greens said that they would too participate.

Attorney-General, Costas Clerides made a plea on Sunday to deputies to avoid submitting and adopting amendments which have not been under scrutiny for their constitutionality.

“In view of today’s vote at the House plenum of a large number of laws, the Attorney-General appeals to all sides, to avoid the tabling and adoption of last-minute amendments that have not been legally and constitutionally studied”, Clerides said in a written statement.

He added that his plea aims at avoiding “the unpleasant situation created in 2016 at the last plenary session, when, in a similar way, 16 laws in total had been adopted, which, after their referral to the Supreme Court, were all found to be unconstitutional.”

According to the Cyprus News Agency, except from the bill on state guarantees, the package also includes six government bills and a regulation concerning non-performing loans and securitisation of loans and more than seven proposed draft bills.

The House plenum will decide which of these proposals will be tabled before it to vote as emergency.

Ruling Disy, but also Diko said they would approve the government guarantee. Edek said it would decide depending on the amendments that will be passed by the plenum, and the Solidarity Movement is expected to abstain from the vote. The Central Committee of Akel has decided to vote against the guarantees the government pledged to cover any losses from the agreement with Hellenic, while on the question of the legal framework for non-performing loans and foreclosures, it is expected to reject government proposals and promote its own proposals.

The head of the House finance committee, Disy leader Averof Neophytou, said he was confident that the proposals would pass. What’s important, he said, is for the proposals to pass, and not by how many votes.