Man caught driving with toddler on his lap

July 8th, 2018 Cyprus 20 comments

Man caught driving with toddler on his lap

A 34-year-old man with a learner driver’s licence was arrested on Saturday in Nicosia after being caught driving with a 2,5-year-old child on his lap, and without a seat belt on.

The man was spotted by officers during routine traffic checks in Klirou.

He was found driving with a learner’s licence and with the child on his lap. There was no other person in the car with a driver’s licence. The man did not have a seat belt on and the car was registered as immobilised.

The 34-year-old was arrested for a number of offences. He was  released after being charged. He is to present in court at a later stage.

Print Friendly
  • Cydee

    Now I’ve heard it all…

  • oratis

    what a crazy thing to do, some people are literally stupid.

  • rodger007

    I wouldn’t be shocked even if it read ‘Toddler caught driving with man on his lap’.

  • Evergreen

    I am surprised only on the fact that this man is caught as he is just one out of many such .

  • Enas Einai

    So what’s the problem ?

  • JS Gost

    The most amazing thing about the whole story. He was caught.

    As a side note saw two policemen in one car today, driver on the phone, passenger smoking……

  • divadi bear

    OMG !! Really I have lived here long enough to know nothing is impossible !! Many Cypriots have no regard for the Law !! when he is caught he should go to prison for 5 years !!!

    • Anna Kimberley

      This isn’t new. I have also seen a woman driving with a baby on her lap. I just hope that this guy is severely punished.

  • Geoffreys

    I wonder why he even bothered taking out a learners licence?!

    • Evergreen

      He definitely has no “connection” or koumbares

  • Gandolph

    Unrestrained kids in cars are a common sight here I’m afraid.

  • Girneli

    Lawless south?

    • divadi bear

      Girneli: Don’t try to tell us people in the North CY never do anything illegal !!!

      • Jeremy Rigg

        I was coming back towards Nicosia from Kyrenia, over the ‘pass’, when a very fancy car came past me like I was standing still! ” Politician” I said to my wife………………went round the corner and the guy was having a ticket written out. I felt like cheering.

      • Girneli

        again, see my comment above

    • MountainMan

      Why do you, and person’s of a similar overlook on life, have to always bring politics into everything, irrespective of the subject matter?

      • oratis

        its just an excuse for him to have a go at Greek Cypriots.
        pathetic really.

        • Girneli

          see my comment above.

      • Girneli

        My comment was satirical and not meant to be an attack on the south. Obviously too subtle. I was reflecting on the comments of GC’s whenever there is a report from the TRNC regarding any crime. hence the question mark at the end of my comment.

      • The Truth

        Possibly because most things in the South are related in some way to politics

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close