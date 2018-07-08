Man caught driving with toddler on his lap

A 34-year-old man with a learner driver’s licence was arrested on Saturday in Nicosia after being caught driving with a 2,5-year-old child on his lap, and without a seat belt on.

The man was spotted by officers during routine traffic checks in Klirou.

He was found driving with a learner’s licence and with the child on his lap. There was no other person in the car with a driver’s licence. The man did not have a seat belt on and the car was registered as immobilised.

The 34-year-old was arrested for a number of offences. He was released after being charged. He is to present in court at a later stage.