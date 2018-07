A 40-year-old man is in critical condition at the Nicosia general hospital after the motorcycle he was riding on Saturday evening overturned.

The accident occurred at around 8.10pm on the Gourri to Kalo Horio road in the Nicosia district, police said, when the 40-year-old lost control of the motorcycle he was riding, causing it to overturn.

He was transferred to the Nicosia general hospital where he was placed on a ventilator.

His condition is considered to be critical, police said.