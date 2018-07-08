No to former sex offenders driving taxis or buses

A bill put before the House legal affairs committee on Monday may allow sex offenders and murderers to receive or renew licences allowing them to drive taxis or buses (News Review, Sunday Mail, June 24).

The proposal jointly submitted by Disy, Akel and the Solidarity movement is an amendment to the existing law and will allow if passed, people who have been sentenced to offences under the criminal code and have served their time and been rehabilitated, to obtain a licence to drive a bus or taxi.

Would these cabinet members allow their daughters, sons, wives and even their mothers ride on these buses or taxis? No?

Neither would I nor the rest of the population.

Helen Serghiou, Ayia Phyla, Limassol