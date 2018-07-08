Teenage girl missing

July 8th, 2018 Cyprus 0 comments

Teenage girl missing

Eleftheria Koufou

Police are searching for the whereabouts of 15-year-old Eleftheria Koufou who has been reported missing from her Larnaca home since Friday.

Eleftheria is described as 1.45 metres tall, of medium built, with shoulder-length light brown hair.

She was wearing jean shorts and a black t-shirt when she left her home on Friday.

Police urge anyone who may possess any information that could help locate the teenager, to call the Larnaca CID at 24-804066 or 24-804072, or the nearest police station, or the Citizen Hotline at 1460.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close