Teenage girl missing

Police are searching for the whereabouts of 15-year-old Eleftheria Koufou who has been reported missing from her Larnaca home since Friday.

Eleftheria is described as 1.45 metres tall, of medium built, with shoulder-length light brown hair.

She was wearing jean shorts and a black t-shirt when she left her home on Friday.

Police urge anyone who may possess any information that could help locate the teenager, to call the Larnaca CID at 24-804066 or 24-804072, or the nearest police station, or the Citizen Hotline at 1460.