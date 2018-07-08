The pulsing flow of the fourth moon

The 13th Cyprus Rialto World Music Festival promises to continue to create a musical bridge between the audience and music of different traditions. On Thursday, the musical tradition that will be presented will come mainly from Scotland and Ireland, when the Fourth Moon quartet will take to the stage.

The quartet – David Lombardi from Italy on the violin, Andrew Waite from Scotland on the piano and accordion, Geza Frank from Austria on the flute and whistles and Jean Damei from France on the guitar – was founded in 2013. Since 2016, the quartet has been performing in international folk festivals all over Europe. Their programme consists of an original repertoire, entirely composed and arranged by the members of the band.

Fourth Moon’s sound has its roots in the Scottish and Irish rich musical traditions and develops as the band grows by following new and innovative ways. With backgrounds and music influences from classical and jazz to Eastern European traditions, the quartet’s music fuses many different styles to create a unique vibe that has music lovers celebrating the music the world can create.

BBC Radio Scotland described them as “absolutely amazing” and BBC Radio Ulster as “a group to be entrusted with the jewels of trad themselves”.

Fourth Moon

Live performance by the quartet. July 12. Heroes Square, Limassol. 9pm. Free. Tel: 77-777745