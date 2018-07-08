Turkey sacks more than 18,000 personnel ahead of lifting of emergency rule

File photo: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan greets his supporters from the balcony of his ruling AK Party headquarters in Ankara

Turkey issued a decree on Sunday dismissing more than 18,000 civil servants, half of which were from the police force, ahead of this month’s expected lifting of a two-year-old state of emergency imposed after an attempted coup in July 2016.

The decree follows President Tayyip Erdogan’s victory in last month’s presidential election and comes before he swears his oath on Monday, inaugurating a powerful executive presidency.

The decree dismissed 199 academics from universities across the country, as well as more than 5,000 personnel from the armed forces.

Turkish authorities had already dismissed around 160,000 civil servants since the failed military intervention, the U.N. human rights office said in March.

Among those detained, more than 50,000 have been formally charged and kept in jail during their trials.

Turkey’s Western allies have criticised the crackdown. Critics of President Tayyip Erdogan accuse him of using the failed putsch as a pretext to quash dissent. Turkey says the measures are necessary to combat threats to national security.

  • Stefcy

    With despotism and injustice that`s how Erdogan will rule Turkey.
    I´m just sorry for the people who were innocent detained, lost their jobs or suffer from this despot.
    Five years to the next election is a long time. And I wonder if the Erdogan supporter feel any empathy for their fellow citizens or feel only love for Erdogan?

  • cyprustalk

    How would Erdogan know who to sack???? let only the 250k people persecuted by him, seems stealth and secret knowledge of thoses persons, in other words nothing short than a Turkish SS

    • Stefcy

      Reliable source for Erdogan seems to be that the Imam in a Koran school is questioning the children about their parents. As happened in Germany. It just needs someone to denounce you as other examples proved and once those people travel to Turkey, they are detained.

  • MountainMan

    As well as swearing an oath on Monday he is also supposed to be visiting the northern part of Cyprus.

  • cyprustalk

    One mans vision is another mans doom, sums up Mr Adolf Erdogan and to believe this man has followers
    I suppose we can see how Hitler was followed look what happen thier?

  • Voice of Cyprus

    The dismissals are based on the real fear that President Erdogan has of the other half of the Turkish people who did not vote for him. There are two things that this action points to :
    – Turkey is in the hands of a political leader who is using increasingly tyrannical methods to deal with division.
    – Turkey continuous to be a deeply divided society that is a danger to itself and a danger to other countries in the immediate area.

    • Evergreen

      f the name “Erdogan” is omitted-we have three leaders with same traits actually -awfully similar :Erdogan-Trump-Putin. An unfortunate time for the planet.

      • cyprustalk

        wow we agree for once

        • Evergreen

          A good sign.

  • Evergreen

    What to say!!!

  • Enas Einai

    “Turkey’s Western allies have criticised the crackdown. Critics of President Tayyip Erdogan accuse him of using the failed putsch as a pretext to quash dissent.”
    Is the statement above a joke ? Now if Trump dismissed even a dozen of Liberal Democrats ( and he should) from their jobs as policemen and other public services due to their political affiliation the World would erupt and every twisted liberal college kid around the world would start tearing things up…Come EU you are supposed to be humanitarian.

    • Evergreen

      A very interesting perspective.

    • cyprustalk

      Dozens do not equate to 18k or 250k of persons sacked, jailed or persecution, some big difference their Enas. Trump might be a hole but not as much as this dictator

      • Enas Einai

        I guess you made the point for me. Thanks.

  • Louis

    Democracy…..ala Erdogan.
    Serves his people right for voting for him.

  • Neroli

    The man is mental!

  • Monica

    I bet that none of those 18,000 (now ‘selected’ for unemployment) voted for Erdogan 😉

