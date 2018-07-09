51 entries remain in run for 3 iPhone Xs in WC competition

Just three more games (4 if you consider the 3rd place playoff game that nobody watches) till the end of Russia 2018 and even though top favourite Brazil was knocked out we still have just over 50 people still in the hunt for the 3 iPhone Xs.

France is now the competition’s favourite with 21 votes with England in second place with 15. Belgium follows with 10 while Croatia has just 5 ‘fans’.

Our World Cup sponsor FONBET has now placed France as favourites to lift the Cup at 3.2 with England at 3.75 and Belgium a very close third at 3.85. Croatia, who advanced in the knockout stages after two penalty shootouts is a ‘distant’ third (5).

It is clear that the bookies believe the winner of the tournament will most probably come from the France vs Belgium pairing.

FONBET‘s odds for the semi-finals are:

Tuesday, July 10th: France (1.75) v Belgium (2.10)

Wednesday, July 11th: England (1.65) v Croatia (2.25)