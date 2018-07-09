A moving story of love and loss

As the Senior Editor at Oneworld Publishing, Alex Christofi’s advice to would-be writers is “finish the book!” – something he’s twice managed in his iteration as a prize-winning author. “There are a lot of masterpieces that nobody has never read because they were never completed… Also,” he adds, “in terms of getting published, be aware of what’s out there: writing for yourself can be incredibly valuable, but asking a stranger to pay 10 pounds for a product which is competing with hundreds or even thousands of others is a very different matter!”

Valuable advice from someone who sits on both sides of the publishing fence: start it, finish it, and make sure you’ve got an audience! But what the 30-something author/editor hasn’t said – or even suggested – is that there’s no substitute for talent. Despite his distinguished background (his father, George Christofi, is a well-known author) and his own literary achievements (Alex’s work has been published in The Guardian, New Humanist, Prospect, and The White Review) this London-based Oxford graduate is remarkably unassuming for someone whose first effort was an award-winning bestseller…

Glass, which follows the life and times of Günter Glass – ex-milkman and aspiring window-cleaner, struggling to find his way in the world – was not only longlisted for the Desmond Elliott Prize, it went on to win the Betty Trask Prize, a prominent literary award for first novels by authors under the age of 35 residing in a current or former Commonwealth nation. Described by The Times as “sparkling, sharp, and translucent; gleaming with wit, inventiveness and an offbeat charm” and by The Guardian as “a thoughtful, comic look at an ordinary life lived well”, it’s quite possibly the Daily Mail which nails its review, suggesting: “There’s enough here to show you the author has plenty more to offer…”

And Alex has delivered. Just three years on from his debut novel, Let Us Be True has hit the shelves – and is rocketing up the good read charts. Billed as ‘Evocative, charismatic and sweeping in scope; a moving story of love and loss, of the things we hide from ourselves and from others, and of the personal cost of Europe’s turbulent twentieth century’, the majority of the plot takes place in post-war Paris where “Ralf fills his days with glasses of wine at Jacques’ bar, trying to forget his past and waiting for his future to happen to him. Then, one night, Elsa – bold, enigmatic, unpredictable – whirls into Jacques’ bar and Ralf’s life…”

A thought-provoking glimpse into the past, Let Us Be True is everything the beach-bound bibliophile could wish for this summer! Described by James Marriott of The Times as “tender and sensitively written with a powerful feeling for the passage of time”, it’s elegantly plotted, exquisitely written, and desperately thought-provoking; a book which will have you questioning your notions of belonging, of meaning, and – especially – of impermanence…

Perhaps the most obvious reference to this transience is in the silhouette of the moon prefacing each chapter, waxing and waning as we move back and forth through the characters’ lives. But the idea of the temporary appears again and again: the click of a shutter testament to the fact that “time was slipping by irrevocably, but for that single hundredth of a second, the celluloid recorded its bombardment, like the sooty negatives of objects and peoples, scorched onto the facades of buildings in bombings”; our protagonist’s musings on the cyclical nature of time, in which “one saw the true shape of time in the tides or seasons, some in their whole course achieving only a step in another, larger cycle, seconds into minutes in hours, phases of the moon, spinning round the Earth, spinning round the sun.”

This theme of impermanence is present throughout – delicately handled; a catalyst for self-examination. It is, perhaps, intentional on the part of the author. “I guess what I really want to do [through my writing] is ask people what really makes life meaningful,” Alex reveals. “I feel,” he continues, “that life is about figuring out the people around me – that brings meaning to existence. And I suppose for me writing is a way of processing the world, of understanding. I think,” he muses, “if we thought a little more about why we ended up on this Earth there’s a lot of conflict that could be avoided.”

There’s an obvious parallel to be drawn here, and Alex acknowledges his Cypriot heritage may, subconsciously, seep into his work: “Though I haven’t yet written anything set in Cyprus, a friend suggested the Algerian war in Let Us Be True was very obviously a proxy for our island conflicts… It hadn’t even occurred to me, but those themes are clearly bubbling away in the background. I do find myself writing a lot about religious or ethnic divides and also, I suppose, about who’s a part of your family, your group, and who belongs in this place. I think these are questions Cypriots have been trying to deal with for a very long time now.”

Speaking as an editor, Alex suggests that a great deal of the contemporary fiction written about Cyprus is an escape. “But what I love is finding ways to make a book readable and to bring in some of the serious stuff” – a task he admits is far from easy, and requires a great deal of research. Especially, he adds, when you’re writing about the past.

“Actually figuring out what people did behind closed doors in that period is the challenge. Films and novels are generally very aspirational and what you want is the detail that makes you feel like you’re stepping into everyday life in Paris in the 1950s.” Focusing on film backgrounds rather than plots, reading memoires, and visiting Paris several times were all part of Alex’s factual research process. But it’s the whys – the writer’s hallmark – rather than the editor’s forte of whats and hows, that truly captivate this young talent…

“The world is complex and difficult and messy; I’ve always felt it somehow suited me to play around with things I haven’t experienced using the building blocks of the real world around me. As a writer, you don’t,” he laughs, harking back to Glass, “have to actually clean skyscrapers or jump out of planes. But writing about them is, I think, basically an adventure for cowards. And it’s a lovely way of trying to understand the real world.”

Let Us Be True by Alex Christofi is published by Serpent’s Tail, and available from the Moufflon Bookshop, Nicosia, as well as online (www.amazon.co.uk) at a cost of approximately €10