Arrest after fights in Ayia Napa

A young man from Paralimni who is suspected of seriously injuring a student from Nicosia was arrested on Sunday evening.

The student, 23, reported to Ayia Napa police on Saturday at 10pm that he was attacked and injured in a pub in Ayia Napa by an unknown person.

The injured man was taken to a private clinic in Ayia Napa but later transferred to Nicosia general hospital where he was diagnosed with a fractured jaw and underwent surgery.

After securing testimony, a 23-year-old student from Paralimni was arrested in connection with the case and questioned.

Another man, a 22-year-old tourist from the UK, told police that around 2.30am on Sunday, he was attacked outside a disco in Ayia Napa by strangers after he quarrelled with them.

The tourist suffered a fractured cheekbone and was taken by a private ambulance to a Paralimni clinic where he is being treated.

Police are conducting investigations to identify and arrest the perpetrators.