July 9th, 2018 Cyprus 4 comments

Arrest after fights in Ayia Napa

A young man from Paralimni who is suspected of seriously injuring a student from Nicosia was arrested on Sunday evening.

The student, 23, reported to Ayia Napa police on Saturday at 10pm that he was attacked and injured in a pub in Ayia Napa by an unknown person.

The injured man was taken to a private clinic in Ayia Napa but later transferred to Nicosia general hospital where he was diagnosed with a fractured jaw and underwent surgery.

After securing testimony, a 23-year-old student from Paralimni was arrested in connection with the case and questioned.

Another man, a 22-year-old tourist from the UK, told police that around 2.30am on Sunday, he was attacked outside a disco in Ayia Napa by strangers after he quarrelled with them.

The tourist suffered a fractured cheekbone and was taken by a private ambulance to a Paralimni clinic where he is being treated.

Police are conducting investigations to identify and arrest the perpetrators.

  • Bob Ellis

    So no reports of the late night attacks on foreign national staff in Latchi by gangs of Cypriot youths then; been happening for 2 years now. The police did not want to know about this even when the offenders were bragging about it on Facebook. Premeditated attacks by up to 10 youths with weapons, on one or two; how very commendable and mature but still not newsworthy. Do they have to be tourists or locals ? Does someone have to get killed ? Would the reporting be different depending on who was killed ?

    • Σπιραλ

      Why don’t you name them?

      • Bob Ellis

        I don’t use facebook although I will try and get some names. But don’t let that stop you looking at the bigger picture.

    • cyprustalk

      That a wild acusation mate, do you have any factual proof of this are you trolling and spreading lies to discredit the ROC ???? if you have proof please show it,

