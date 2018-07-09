Courts crack down on dangerous driving

Courts across the island handed down stiff penalties, including imprisonment, on Monday to law-breaking drivers caught by the police.

In Paphos, the district court sentenced a 36-year-old driver to one month in jail and suspended his licence for six months after he was caught driving under the influence and tried to evade police.

The incident took place five days ago when police tried to stop the man for routine check. The 36-year-old accelerated in a bid to get away but he was caught a few minutes later. A breathalyser test clocked 113 microgrammes instead of 22 on top of him driving without a licence, insurance, MOT, and road tax.

In Limassol, another 36-year-old will be spending the next two weeks in jail after he was caught doing 207 kilometres per hour on a road with an 80km speed limit. The man was also given five penalty points and his licence was suspended for 60 days starting from the day of his release.

Also Monday, a Larnaca court fined a 33-year-old €900 and suspended his licence for 50 days after he was caught drink driving twice in 20 days.

The first time was on June 16 when officers when a breathalyser showed 77μg% instead of 22. On July 5, the man was caught again with 75μg%.