July 9th, 2018 Crime, Cyprus 12 comments

Courts crack down on dangerous driving

Courts across the island handed down stiff penalties, including imprisonment, on Monday to law-breaking drivers caught by the police.

In Paphos, the district court sentenced a 36-year-old driver to one month in jail and suspended his licence for six months after he was caught driving under the influence and tried to evade police.

The incident took place five days ago when police tried to stop the man for routine check. The 36-year-old accelerated in a bid to get away but he was caught a few minutes later. A breathalyser test clocked 113 microgrammes instead of 22 on top of him driving without a licence, insurance, MOT, and road tax.

In Limassol, another 36-year-old will be spending the next two weeks in jail after he was caught doing 207 kilometres per hour on a road with an 80km speed limit. The man was also given five penalty points and his licence was suspended for 60 days starting from the day of his release.

Also Monday, a Larnaca court fined a 33-year-old €900 and suspended his licence for 50 days after he was caught drink driving twice in 20 days.

The first time was on June 16 when officers when a breathalyser showed 77μg% instead of 22. On July 5, the man was caught again with 75μg%.

 

  • Mist

    Unless it might ruin his career, someones son……………………………………….Seem familiar?

  • Adele is back x

    Courts crack me up … Should be the headline.

  • LSM

    This article started by saying that ‘stiff’ penalties were handed down. The author was of course completely wrong. The word they were looking for was ‘lenient’..

    Less than two months driving ban for twice being more than three times over the limit is pathetic. Really pathetic.

    • peemdubya

      One month in jail (really??) and a 6-mth ban for “A breathalyser test clocked 113 microgrammes instead of 22 on top of him driving without a licence, insurance, MOT, and road tax.” – absolute joke. In the UK (yes, I know this is not the UK, but pleeaasse!!!!) this would be a minimum of 12mths in jail and 2yrs driving ban.

  • Paralimni

    stiff penalties What a joke Drink driving should be a minimum of 1 year
    No insurance or licence the car should be crushed
    On the phone 3 months ban and a fine
    No helmet on bikes 100 euro
    Ugly people only allowed to drive at night
    Children without seat belts 200 euro fine

    • SuzieQ

      What is the penalty for ugly people caught driving during the day?

      • Adele is back x

        Life without parole Suzie…Aren’t you glad we are beautiful x

  • disqus_qVKPczqCH5

    However, only 50 days suspension for TWICE being over the limit ?

  • A is B

    License suspended for 60 days for what he did, are you kidding us. Or did he know some one.

    • Adele is back x

      Hmmm.

  • Evergreen

    Good.

    • Colin Evans

      Not good at all. A step in the right direction? Yes, but ALL these sentences are far too lenient to send out the correct message.

