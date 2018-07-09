Fine paid after tax-free sales bust

July 9th, 2018 Crime, Cyprus 5 comments

Police on Monday reported that the customs department conducted an operation to counter the illegal possession and sale of tax-free items and the evasion of taxes on Saturday in Nicosia after a tip off.

During the operation 8,620 packs of cigarettes, 5,375 grammes of tobacco and 40 cigarillos were seized at Nicosia premises in the presence of the 52-year-old woman in charge of the building.

Officers then searched the woman’s home in Nicosia where another 500 grammes of tobacco and €29,250 were discovered and confiscated.

The woman was arrested but released after she paid a fine of €15,000.

  • Mist

    Grassed by a competitor or a loyal tax paying citizen doing it for the good of the economy.

  • Bob Ellis

    So she has been making thousands fro possibly years robbing Cyprus and she gets away with a fine. That envelope must have been well stuffed, just like the taxpayers……

    • Σπιραλ

      First offence mean anything to you?

      • Jeremy Rigg

        I just live your optimistic outlook on life.This lady did not start this operation yesterday.

        • Σπιραλ

          Besides the point.

