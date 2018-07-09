Fine paid after tax-free sales bust

Police on Monday reported that the customs department conducted an operation to counter the illegal possession and sale of tax-free items and the evasion of taxes on Saturday in Nicosia after a tip off.

During the operation 8,620 packs of cigarettes, 5,375 grammes of tobacco and 40 cigarillos were seized at Nicosia premises in the presence of the 52-year-old woman in charge of the building.

Officers then searched the woman’s home in Nicosia where another 500 grammes of tobacco and €29,250 were discovered and confiscated.

The woman was arrested but released after she paid a fine of €15,000.