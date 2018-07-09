International adult education programme secures funding

The international inter-university postgraduate programme of Adult Education for Social Change (IMAESC), which was designed and offered under Erasmus Mundus with the participation of the Open University of Cyprus has secured about € 3.93 million of funding for the period 2019-2023.

The funding concerns strengthening the partners involved in the organisation and operation of the existing postgraduate programme, namely the University of Glasgow UK (coordinator), the University of Malta, the Open University of Cyprus (APKY) and the Tallinn University of Estonia and the participation of a new partner, Maynooth University of Ireland.

It is also for increasing the number of scholarships offered by IMAESC to 79 for the period 2019-2023 and securing new student internship opportunities.

In addition, IMAESC further extends its partnership with a significant number of (29) partners at international and European level.

These include the International Council for Adult Education, the University of Toronto and the University of British Columbia (Canada), Chulalongkorn University (Thailand), the University of Technology Sydney (Australia), the University of Botswana, Glasgow Women’s Library, and the State University of New York, USA.

Within the framework of the inter-university programme, the Open University of Cyprus organises three thematic units, which are offered at a distance, teaching adult education in remote environments, research methodology in continuing education and lifelong learning and critical reflection in learning and adult education.

Assistant professor Maria Gravani is the academic director of the programme and also the head of the postgraduate programme ‘Continuing Education and Lifelong Learning’ offered by the university.