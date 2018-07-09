Online tax returns trickling in

July 9th, 2018 Cyprus 2 comments

Assistant tax commissioner Sotiris Markidis announced on Monday that 39,000 tax returns have been submitted since June for the fiscal year 2017, and 224,500 people have registered to Taxisnet, the department’s online portal.
Another 12,000 statements have been submitted provisionally, meaning the taxpayer has not yet finalised the document.
According to Markidis, the 224,500 new registrations represent 78.5 per cent of those who were expected to register on Taxisnet after the state mandated online submissions only.
As far as overdue tax payments are concerned, Markidis said there have been 13,000 arrangements for a total sum of €440m.
The amount expected to be paid after discount is around €360m.

  almostbroke

    As the American Leona Helmsley once famously said ' only 'little ' people pay taxes

    The rest have discounts 😉

