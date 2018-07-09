Roseanne Barr thanked fans for support during racism scandal

The ‘Roseanne’ actress was fired – and her sitcom cancelled – after she posted a racist tweet about Barack Obama’s former adviser Valerie Jarrett, but she has revealed she will be sharing her thoughts in a TV interview.

Taking to social media, she tweeted: “To my wonderful fans who I treasure and love-who have carried me these past weeks when I was 2 weak 2 carry myself: I will be doing a TV interview this week. I’ll tell u about it tomorrow!”

Her cryptic tweet comes after the 65-year-old actress claimed she is actually open to a TV comeback.

Speaking to Rabbi Shmuley Boteach in a podcast, she said: “Inside every bad thing is a good thing waiting to happen and I feel very excited because I’ve already been offered so many things and I almost already accepted one really good offer to go back on TV and I might do it. But we’ll see.”

Meanwhile, ABC recently confirmed a spin-off series without the involvement of the 65-year-old star.

The synopsis read: “After a sudden turn of events, the Conners are forced to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before. This iconic family – Dan, Jackie, Darlene, Becky and D.J. – grapples with parenthood, dating, an unexpected pregnancy, financial pressures, aging and in-laws in working-class America.

Through it all, the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns – with love, humor and perseverance, the family prevails.”

The announcement for the new show stressed that Roseanne will have no financial or creative involvement in the new series.

A statement from Roseanne and executive producer Tom Werner added: “Tom Werner and Roseanne Barr have reached an agreement that will allow Werner Entertainment to produce a spin-off of the Roseanne series for ABC without Barr’s further creative or financial participation.”