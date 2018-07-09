Tesco frozen vegetable product recall

The health ministry is advising people not to consume a number of products which may be contaminated with a deadly bacteria.

Although the products have been recalled by the importers, authorities say some packages may have already been purchased.

As such, people who may have bought these products should not consume them and return the products to the point of sale.

The products that should not be consumed are: Tesco Sweetcorn 1 kg, Tesco Farmhouse mixed vegetables 1 kg , Tesco Mixed vegetables 1 kg ,Tesco Micro Veg 640 g, Freshona Corn 450g (Best Before Date 5/9/18 to 11/11/18).

The aforementioned products are recalled irrespective of the batch date.

According to the ministry, the products could be tainted with Listeria Monocytogenes, the species of pathogenic bacteria that causes the infection listeriosis.

In recent days a number of supermarket chains in the UK have been forced to recall thousands of bags of own-brand frozen vegetables because of fears that they could contain the deadly bacteria.

The UK’s Food Standards Agency said 43 frozen products, including sweetcorn and mixed vegetables – sold by retailers including Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Waitrose, Aldi and Lidl – had been recalled by Greenyard, one of the largest suppliers of fruit and vegetables.