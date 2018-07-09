The sound of the Mediterranean

The Sol Aurorae Ensemble will take the audience to Israel, Greece, Armenia and Turkey with the performance Modal Mediterranean Music on Thursday in Paphos.

The ensemble, Meir Gassenbauer (ney), Juliano Abramovay (fretless guitar), Christina Polycarpou (lyra) and Vassilis Philippou (voice, percussion), will present original music inspired by music traditions of the Mediterranean and Middle East.

Sol Aurorae (sun of dawn) is a platform where the four musicians express feelings and ideas while sharing them with the audience through their music. Last summer they made their debut tour in Cyprus, and this month they plan to take the island by storm again.

Sol Aurorae Ensemble

Live performance by the ensemble. July 12. Technopolis 20 Cultural Centre, Paphos. 8.30pm. €10. Tel: 70-002420