July 9th, 2018 Crime, Cyprus 1 comments

Three years for importing cannabis

By Christophe Hadjigeorgiou

The Larnaca-Famagusta criminal court sentenced a 29-year-old man on Monday to three years’ imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to importing cannabis.

Alexandros Vafiades was arrested in 2017 when Belgian authorities notified Cypriot police that a package of chocolates had been sent to Cyprus with 955 grams of cannabis resin, wrapped and hidden inside.

Once he had picked up the parcel, officers approached the suspect, who at first claimed he had no idea of the package’s origins.

A search of his house and car yielded a total of 1 kilo and 46 grams of cannabis products.

The 29 year-old had already been sentenced in December 2012 to three months in jail for possession of 5.7 grammes of cocaine, which was suspended for three years. He had also been fined 2,500 euros in March 2017 for possession of 1.5 grammes of cocaine.

 

  • Paul Smith

    Where was his house? What does Larnaca-Famagusta criminal court mean? Its either one or the other.

