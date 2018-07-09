Tough penalties on driver caught over limit twice in 10 days

By Christophe Hadjigeorgiou

A man was fined €900, had eight penalty points taken from his licence and banned from driving for 50 days on Monday for driving over the limit twice in 10 days.

Police stopped the 33-year-old man for the first time on June 6 when a breathalyser revealed 75 milligrams of alcohol in his blood instead of 22 milligrams, which is the limit. He was caught once more on June 16, driving home with 77 milligrams of alcohol.

Both cases were brought before Larnaca court on Monday which imposed a penalty of €450, four penalty points, and 25 days suspension for each sentence.