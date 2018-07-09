Tough penalties on driver caught over limit twice in 10 days

July 9th, 2018

By Christophe Hadjigeorgiou

A man was fined €900, had eight penalty points taken from his licence and banned from driving for 50 days on Monday for driving over the limit twice in 10 days.

Police stopped the 33-year-old man for the first time on June 6 when a breathalyser revealed 75 milligrams of alcohol in his blood instead of 22 milligrams, which is the limit. He was caught once more on June 16, driving home with 77 milligrams of alcohol.

Both cases were brought before Larnaca court on Monday which imposed a penalty of €450, four penalty points, and 25 days suspension for each sentence.

 

 

 

 

 

  • Neroli

    50 days ban??? Pathetic!

  • A is B

    What a joke, this is meant to be punishment and a deterrent, right. Wonder who he knew, obviously has no respect for the law, pitiful.

  • Whazzzzzzup

    So what does it take for a confirmed drink driver to be locked up? An innocent life??
    I’m ashamed that such a high profile position is being abused by a moron with no grey matter…but then again stupidity rules here, we see it everywhere.
    If stupidity was the Universe then we would be the centre and most dense.

  • Roger Thecabinboy

    Tough? 50 days ban? And that after the second offence in ten days – both times more than 3 times over the limit?
    First offence should be minimum one year ban – second offence minimum three years ban – (to be consective).
    Diving while banned? Time inside. Minimum 3 months. additional 5 year Ban.

    • Vaso

      Agree totally

  • Bob Ellis

    How wrong do you actually have to be before you get a suitable punishment. Then again, a former president was responsible for 12 peoples deaths and he was never charged so we all know the calibre of the justice system here….

    • Adele is back x

      Yes useless Bob… unless the police are after your wacky….Let’s face it it stinks.

  • Colin Evans

    That is very, very far from a tough sentence. At least 1 year in prison and banned from driving for 3 years might, just, send out a stronger message that this slap on the wrist!!

  • Adele is back x

    Tough Talk …What a laugh, makes me sick.

