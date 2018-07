Police on Sunday evening arrested a 41-year-old British tourist for allegedly damaging the television in a pub by throwing a stone at it.

According to police, the man was just about to leave for his country when he was arrested at Paphos airport.

The owner of the pub had reported to police that on July 7 the tourist threw a stone at the TV, causing damage estimated at €1,600.

The suspect arrived in Cyprus on July 6.