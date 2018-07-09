Unions demand dialogue over changes to teaching hours

Schools will not open in September with the ministry of education in charge if there is no comprehensive dialogue on changes to teaching hours, the three teachers unions Oelmek, Poed and Oltek decided unanimously on Monday.

The conflict between the unions and the ministry started after the cabinet decision last week to rationalise teachers’ duties and teaching hours.

Changes include abolishing exemptions from teaching for trade union and extra-curricular activity. Cabinet also decided to discontinue the standard practice of reducing senior teachers hours spent in front of the classroom according to their years of service and age.

During the two-hour meeting of their central governing bodies on Monday, the unions decided on the next steps they will take after they threatened to strike and cut off contact with government last week.

They agreed to hold a press conference on July 12 and mobilise 13,000 union members outside the education ministry on July 13.

In a statement, head of Oelmek Yiannos Socratous said the meeting was a crucial one as it was the first time the three governing bodies met.

He said schools will not open in September under the education ministry if the problems are not solved.

“This is something we want to emphasise,” he said. “And we also call on the minister to withdraw the concrete measures. We call on him to enter into a dialogue, but starting from scratch. We do not think that the dialogue should be an ‘a la carte’, that is, some things are decided and enforced and some others are subjects for debate. So, let everything be on the table, let’s discuss it.”

He said the teachers were in favour of rationalisation but warned “it should be the right kind of rationalisation.”

The unions called on the education minister to initiate such a discussion or submit his resignation.

Socratous confirmed the possibility that the school year may start with work stoppages if the issues are not resolved.

“If things really get to this point, you realise that things will be tragic for education,” he stressed.

“We just want to send this message: We still have time to anticipate developments. We are open to a dialogue on all issues surrounding rationalisation.”

  • A is B

    Grow some and tell the unions where to get off and stop paying the teachers, better still sack the so called teachers and start again.

  • SuzieQ

    The unions cut off all contact with the Education Ministry last week and now they are demanding dialogue– are they for real?

    • A is B

      No, they are idiots.

  • The Truth

    Let them strike but stop their pay.

    • Evergreen

      A good idea but there is no precedence.

      • The Truth

        If they withdraw their labour unions should pay them strike pay.

  • Didier Ouzaid

    Is public education still relevant in this country?

    Given the nature of the changes wanted by the Ministry, you can be SURE that the ‘comprehensive dialogue’ unions ask for is nothing but the ‘comprehensive withdrawal and without negotiations’ of those changes. There is no discussion from scratch, no rationalization of anything.

    Barring a few exceptions (as in anything in life), fortunate parents send their kids to private schools at some point. The rest hope for the best. Every pays for that bill, though.

    • almostbroke

      I m speculating that Politicians children wouldent be seen dead in the public school system ! Maybe I m wrong !

  • Barry White

    Will this be a first? “Schools will not open in September with the ministry of education in charge ….”

  • almostbroke

    The antics of teachers and their unions have already being tragic for education in Cyprus

    • Adele is back x

      Sad isn’t it? The kids will suffer.

      • Evergreen

        of course

