July 10th, 2018 Cyprus 1 comments

Airports introduce passport scanners

Airports operator Hermes on Tuesday introduced 74 interactive kiosks to facilitate passport control by allowing travelers to use a self-service option reducing overall processing time.

In total, 74 BorderXpress kiosks have been installed at the two airports in the Republic — 44 in Larnaca and 30 in Paphos.

Using the BorderXpress kiosks, passengers will scan their travel documents, complete their declaration and verify their identity and admissibility using facial recognition technology before proceeding to a police officer for final inspection

Each passenger will receive a receipt which they will then present at the checkpoint.

At this stage, only European citizens will be able to use the system in arrivals while all travellers will be accommodated at departures.

Transport Minister Vassiliki Anatasiadou, who officially inaugurated the system on Tuesday, said BorderXpress had been installed at Paphos last year on a trial basis and “has proven that their operation at both airports will contribute towards improving service and speed up the flow of passengers in the terminals.”

 

 

  • Cydee

    So we scan, then we still queue-up to have it checked? How does that save time?

