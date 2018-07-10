Another summer, another movie marathon

The Nicosia summer movie marathon at the Constantia open-air cinema is back again as of Wednesday for two months of movie magic under the stars.

The marathon, organised by the Ministry of Education and Culture, will screen films from Wednesday to Sunday at 9pm. Each film will be screened twice, with the exception of three times for some films. The cost for each film is €5 but you can also get an entrance card for €50 for all the films during the festival. Children under ten-years-old and people with disabilities get free entrance.

The opening film on Wednesday will be the 2017 Israeli drama Foxtrot. Directed by Samuel Maoz and starring Lior Ashkenazi, Sarah Adler and Yonaton Shiray, Foxtrot concentrates around the Tel Aviv couple Michael and Dafna Felfmann who learn their soldier son Jonathan has died in the line of duty. The Israeli military refuse to give the parents more information about how their son died or if his body has been recovered. Then they are told that there has been a mix- up and another man with the same name is the one who was killed. What follows is the story of Jonathan’s experiences during his military service.

The film was screened in the competition section of the 74th Venice International Film Festival where it won the Grand Jury Prize Silver Lion. It won the Ophir Award for Best Film, therefore becoming the Israeli entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 90th Academy Awards. Later in the year, it made the December shortlist, but ultimately did not receive a nomination.

The film will be screened in Hebrew with Greek subtitles.

Foxtrot

Screening of the 2017 drama. July 11. Constantia Open-air Cinema, 15 Solonos Michaelides Street, Nicosia. 9pm. €5. In Hebrew with Greek subtitles. Tel: 22-349085