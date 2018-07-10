Couple remanded for casino theft

A couple from Bulgaria was remanded in custody for six days on Tuesday on suspicion of stealing a wallet containing €9,350 from a 68-year-old man visiting the casino in Limassol.

The man reported that he had lost his wallet at around 10pm and police were led to the suspects, both 34, after examining footage from security cameras.

An officer recognized the suspects, who have had run-ins with the law in the past.

A search of the suspects’ home found €8,000 in €500 notes. Police said the woman admitted taking the wallet but alleged it only had €8,000 not €9,350 as the owner claimed.

The wallet was found in the casino’s toilets where the woman said she hid it after taking the cash.

Her husband denied any involvement in the case.