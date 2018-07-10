Couple remanded for casino theft

July 10th, 2018 Crime, Cyprus 10 comments

Couple remanded for casino theft

A couple from Bulgaria was remanded in custody for six days on Tuesday on suspicion of stealing a wallet containing €9,350 from a 68-year-old man visiting the casino in Limassol.

The man reported that he had lost his wallet at around 10pm and police were led to the suspects, both 34, after examining footage from security cameras.

An officer recognized the suspects, who have had run-ins with the law in the past.

A search of the suspects’ home found €8,000 in €500 notes. Police said the woman admitted taking the wallet but alleged it only had €8,000 not €9,350 as the owner claimed.

The wallet was found in the casino’s toilets where the woman said she hid it after taking the cash.

Her husband denied any involvement in the case.

 

Print Friendly
  • Kevin Ingham

    Ah the wonderful world of gambling- people with dodgy money being targeted by people with no money, but the house always wins

    I do hope the pair involved in the theft get what’s coming to them (although whether they can deported back to another EU country may be a bit problematical) and I also hope that the guy who lost €9,350 gets the chance to explain to the Inland Revenue where he got the cash from (working on the assumption that he didn’t win and that whilst €9,350 isn’t a lot of money, it is a lot of “cash”)

    • Neroli

      Wonder if he’s got an NPL?

      • Mike

        My thoughts exactly, you beat me to it. I suggest a good probability and if not possibly will have if the gambling continues.

        • Neroli

          How sad to take so much to gamble with! Take a few euros and have a bit of fun but to take €9,000, this guy has a problem!

  • almostbroke

    Why are they still in the country if they had brushes with the laws previously !

    • HighTide

      EU law on deportation: the law surrounding deportation in the EU comes from Article 28 of Citizens’ Directive 2004/38 which states that EU citizens can only be deported from another member state for reasons of public policy or public security.

      • almostbroke

        Public security perhaps !!!!!

        • HighTide

          It’s more than doubtful that this could be applied for a theft case. If it were, thousands of EU citizens with such convictions would have been deported already, not only from Cyprus. There would be quite an exodus from the UK and from the continent.

          • almostbroke

            Repeated offenses ?

            • HighTide

              I suppose this would need a research. I am still doubtful though that non violent ‘petty crimes’ qualify. What would help though is to more consistently invoke the EU law that allows repatriation of EU citizens from another state, after the initial six month of residence, if proof of supporting income and health insurance cannot be provided.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close