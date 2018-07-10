Cypriot nurse wins UK patient safety award

A Cypriot nurse, Stelios Iordanous, has been named as one of the winners of the 2018 HSJ Patient Safety Awards in Manchester, UK, the Cyprus Nurses and Midwives Association said on Tuesday.

The awards, organised by the Health Service Journal (HSJ), aim at acknowledging the work of those delivering excellence in patient care and safety. The 21 winners were chosen from over 500 entries by a panel of judges.

Iordanous, the association said, won the award in the Infection Prevention and Control category for his doctoral dissertation for the Cyprus University of Technology titled “Should CDC’s recommendations for promptly removing unnecessary central venous catheters be enhanced?”

“His participation in this institution honours Cyprus and the nursing profession in our country,” the group said.

The dissertation concerns catheter related bloodstream infections, which according the study, are considered to be one of the most costly and dangerous types of infection, with a reported mortality rate of 12 to 25 per cent.

It added that most of these infections are associated with central venous catheters fitted in intensive care units and that the US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended five evidence-based procedures to reduce the risk.

Staff at Limassol General Hospital, it said, introduced the procedures, but found that one of them proved tricky to implement – the removal of the intravascular catheter as soon as it was no longer needed.

The problem was that it was difficult to gain peripheral venous access, the study said, adding that staff at the hospital decided to implement an ultrasound guided peripheral venous cannulation (UGPVC) method. Prior to its introduction, it said, catheter related bloodstream infections were the most prevalent of all device associated infections in intensive care patients at Limassol General Hospital. Following the introduction of UGPVC, it said, they became the less common.