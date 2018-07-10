Cyprus population is growing

July 10th, 2018 Cyprus 5 comments

Cyprus last year recorded 9.2 live births for every 1,000 residents and 6.0 deaths, registering a net positive change of 3.2 per mille, according to Eurostat, the EU’s official statistics office.

The figures were published by Eurostat ahead of World Population Day marked July 11.

According to Eurostat, in ‘crude ratio’ terms, calculated as the ratio of the number of events in the average population in a given year, Cyprus recorded 10.7 live births and 7.0 deaths, which constitute a 3.8 per mille positive natural change in population, second in the EU only to Ireland.

Ireland – with a natural change of its population of +6.6 per mille – remained in 2017 the EU member state where births most outnumbered deaths, ahead of Cyprus at +3.8 per mille, Luxembourg at +3.2 per mille, France at +2.5 per mille, Sweden at +2.3 per mille and the United Kingdom at +2.2 per mille.

On January 1, 2018, the population of the European Union was estimated at 512.6 million, compared with 511.5 million the year before.

As, according to Eurostat, more deaths than births were recorded in the EU during 2017, the natural change in the bloc’s population was negative. The positive population change observed – with 1.1 million more inhabitants – was therefore due to net migration.

  • alex

    so many words, but not a single one about the current estimated population of CY 🙂

  • Colin Evans

    Do these figures apply to Cyprus, or just the ROC? It is not clear at all.

    • mike kane

      Eurostat figures cover ROC controlled areas only – so no monkey enclave

      • Colin Evans

        What a disgusting response. It speaks volumes about the type of person you are.

    • Voice of Cyprus

      The figures apply to the population of the ROC. The population of the north does not come under EU jurisdiction so it therefore cannot be taken into account.

