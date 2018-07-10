English School student attempts to break drawing record

A 16-year-old student from the English School, Alex Dzaghigian, is attempting to break the Guinness world record for the largest drawing in the world by an individual.

He has already started on Monday and hopes to complete a drawing depicting the dangers of sea pollution in roughly two weeks.

“The reasons for his decision are three-fold,” his mother Julia Phedonos said. “The first reason is the sensitivity he has towards the worsening problems we are facing with sea and marine life pollution, the second is the need to draw attention via his drawing, in order to build awareness to how devastating the problem is. The third reason is personal achievement, in order to break a Guinness world record for the largest drawing in the world, which will clearly demonstrate the severity of the problem.”

She said Alex has already started by sticking together rolls of canvas, a real challenge as the closed sports centre in the English School where he is working does not have air conditioning and gets extremely hot during the day. Next, he will start working with charcoal and ink, the only drawing materials he is allowed under the Guinness rules.

The largest drawing by an individual currently is 280.17 square metres. It was created by Ashok Nagpure in Nashik, Maharashtra, India, and completed on December 25, 2013.

The English school student is aiming for a size of 300 m².

Alex is not a beginner when it comes to painting. Two years ago, he came fourth in the international Toyota Dream Car Art contest, in which 885,000 contestants from 81 countries took part.

Last year, he sold a painting to a Greek national for €2,900.

All the funds he is gathering from sponsorships will be donated to Cyprus Marine Life Protection and Environment Association (CYMEPA) and Greenpeace. Alex will be drawing in the closed basketball court of the English School in Nicosia and the event is open to the public.

Visitors can go to the sports centre to see Alex on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 8am until 4pm and on Wednesday from 2pm until 8pm.