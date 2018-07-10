Erdogan: Greek Cypriot mentality needs to change

Erdogan: Greek Cypriot mentality needs to change

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan (right) and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci review a guard of honour

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan fired on the Greek Cypriot side on Tuesday night saying they continue to see themselves as the sole proprietors of the island, which was the cause of the failure of the Conference on Cyprus a year ago.

Following his meeting with Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci in the north, Erdogan said: “Cyprus is a national issue for us. Our goal is to find a just and permanent solution. For the last 50 years, we have been making every effort.”

However, he noted that the conference on Cyprus a year ago was a failure, due to the fact that the Greek Cypriot side continues to see itself as the sole proprietor of the island and it is not up to sharing political power with the Turkish Cypriots, in order to create a partnership based on political equality.

“That mentality has not changed at all in a year,” Erdogan said.
The Turkish President added that the Greek Cypriots are not looking towards a common future with the Turkish Cypriots.

Regarding the economy in the north, Erdogan noted that the goal for Ankara is to turn the north into a hub in the Eastern Mediterranean and to double the per capita income.

“We were, we are, and we will continue to be at the side of the Turkish Cypriots,” Erdogan said, noting the water pipeline connection with Turkey in the north. The Turkish President added that the pipeline bringing water to the north brought many economic benefits to the area.

The water pipeline started pumping water to a dam in Panagra in the north in 2015. The pipeline is estimated to transfer approximately 75 million cubic metres per year.

Also speaking at the press conference, the Turkish Cypriot leader said that they are in need of Turkey’s support, as the community is “unjustly isolated from the international community.”

Akinci also reiterated his position on the exploitation of the island’s natural reserves, noting that the logical choice for natural gas transfer is with a pipeline that runs through Turkey. “Unfortunately, the Greek Cypriot administration is maintaining the position of abstention from cooperation,” he said.

With Ankara’s support, he said, the north will not abandon its rights in the eastern Mediterranean.

Regarding Jane Hol Lute’s visit on July 23, Akinci said that he would express his readiness to find a just solution, so that all could live with equality, security and freedom on the island.

“We hope that the Greek Cypriot side will be in a position to contribute to a solution that includes the just sharing of power and riches.”

The Turkish President was welcomed earlier in the evening, where supporters met him at the airport. Upon his arrival at the ‘presidential palace’ he was welcomed with a 21-gun salute.

Erdogan also met with other Turkish Cypriot politicians and the ‘prime minister’ Tufan Erhuman.

  • PatrickCHall

    Here’s a revolutionary idea, instead of power sharing and all that, why not “one person, one vote”? That was what was insisted in South Africa, why can’t the worldworld insist it in Cyprus? No reserved seats in parliament, none of that. Just draw up some logical, geographic boundaries for MPs, and people vote for the best candidates, etc. Why does Cyprus need a quota system?

  • The True Cypriot

    He did not “fire” on the GCs – he simply stated that Cyprus is not and never will be Greek.

    • Voice of Cyprus

      Cyprus is known as the Republic of Cyprus. It is not known as the Hellenic Republic of Cyprus. The illegal state in the north is known as “Turkish Republic of Northen Cyprus”. Obviously for the ROC this is an objectional name; it is illegal, unrecognized and a betrayal of the hope to establish a united homeland for all Cypriots.
      As for the new President of Turkey, let the TC look upon their nemesis. If they don’t find a way to hold on to their Cypriot identity, they will become a distant echo of history.

      • EGB

        There’s not even a politician in the ROC idiot enough to call it the Hellenic Republic of Cyprus and thus relinquish the claim to be the government of the whole island. The Hellenic obsession is still apparent – what branch of the Eastern Orthodox Church do Greek Cypriots belong to?

