Fires across Cyprus over past days

Fires and emergencies across Cyprus have kept the fire services busy since early Monday morning, with 22 blazes including a vehicle, restaurant, flat and school canteen.

Monovolikon fire services dispatched two teams to extinguish a vehicle carrying bottled water that had caught fire on a road in Polemidia, Limassol, at 1134 on Monday . Two wheels and some of the goods were damaged. The cause of the fire was determined to be overheated brakes.

Paphos and Pegeia fire services responded to a fire at a restaurant in Kissonerga at 1234 on Monday. The owner had already subdued the flames with a fire extinguisher when the fire services arrived to extinguish them. Investigations showed that overheating of cooking oil caused the fire, which damaged kitchen equipment and appliances.

Oroklini fire services fought a fire on the first floor of a two-storey residence in Livadia at 1253 on Monday . Two bedrooms were destroyed and the entire floor was affected. Authorities said the fire was caused by an overheated computer that came into contact with a fabric curtain. No-one was home at the time of the fire.

Agios Ioannis fire services dealt with arson at the neighbourhood’s primary school at 0717 on Tuesday. A pile of refuse was set alight outside the school’s canteen, which the fire brigade promptly extinguished. Part of the canteen’s outer paint was damaged and the door’s glass broken.