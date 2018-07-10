Ministry to evaluate damage to grapes affected by downy mildew

Agriculture Minister Costas Kades said ministry officials will visit Paphos region to evaluate the damage caused to grapes infected by downy mildew, following complaints filed by farmers.

According to daily newspaper Politis, wine producers say his season’s grapes have been affected by the disease due to high levels of humidity. The main variety of grape affected by downy mildew is Xynisteri, a local white grape variety.

Other varieties of grape grown in Cyprus, according to the daily, are less vulnerable to the disease.

The head of Kamantarena Winery, Andreas Nikolaides said that even the grapes that weren’t affected by the disease would never mature properly, and could not be made into wine.

In a meeting with wine-producers in the village of Polemi on Monday Kades said that the ministry would be sending officials along with members of the agricultural insurance organisation (Oag) to examine the situation and the damage caused by the mildew.

Following the evaluation from officials, Kades said that farmers would then be able to file their applications for compensation. He added that the filing period should be extended for the farmers, so that enough time could be given to note the extent of the damages.

The minister said that the compensation to be paid to farmers would take into account their attempts to limit the damage caused by the downy mildew.

Downy mildew, according to the UK’s Royal Horticultural Society, is a disease that affects the foliage of ornamental and edible plants. It is caused by a fungus-like organism (Oomycete) and spreads from plant to plant through airborne spores.