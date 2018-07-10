More voices against Dherynia crossing

President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci agreed in May 2015 to open crossings at Dherynia (pictured) and Lefka but work has not been fully completed

A group of around 200 refugees from Famagusta, including former state officials, issued a declaration on Tuesday expressing their opposition to the opening of the Dherynia crossing because, as they said, it would not contribute to efforts for their return to their properties but turn them instead into tourists in their own town.

The declaration was signed by, former education minister, Klairi Angelidou, pop singer Alexia Vasileiou, former judge of the European Court of Justice, George Arestis, former government spokesman during the Spyros Kyprianou administration, Petros Voskarides, and Famagusta municipal councillors, Demetrios Demetriou, Polys Evangelides and Andreas Morfitis, as well as Edek MEP Demetris Papadakis

The opposers state that, to them, the opening of the crossing will be acceptable only with the return of the closed-off town of Varosha to its lawful residents, in line with UN resolutions.

“Otherwise, the result will lead to acclimatisation with the occupation and will make Cypriot citizens, and especially us, Famagustans, tourists in our own town,” they said.

The group said that they cannot support actions that, in reality, “will not offer anything to the effort to return and fully restore all our rights.”

“A falsified normalisation of the Turkish occupation means that we accept the fait accompli,” they said.

They added that they will never stop their struggle “with every legal means at our disposal until we return to the town that awaits us.”

The opening of the Dherynia crossing was agreed by leaders Nicos Anastasiades and Mustafa Akinci in 2015, as part of measures to boost confidence and cooperation between the two communities.

The declaration follows reservations expressed last month by Famagusta mayor, Alexis Galanos. Before that, Famagusta business circles and the mayor of Ayia Napa had openly voiced their opposition to the crossing, expressing concern that it would hurt business in the south.

Government spokesman, Prodromos Prodromou, said last week that the delay in opening the crossing point was not the fault of the Greek Cypriot side, as it is ready to open the crossing but there are still ongoing procedures on the Turkish Cypriot side.

 

  • Costas

    instead of Turkish and Greek Cypriots stop focussing what Annan plan or Christofias or whoever plan was 40 years ago, or way behind the history, instead why they do not focus on tomorrows future, or focus on the present. I blame you for being a fool, or I dislike because your water is not so prestigious? this must stop

  • Kuruova

    Instead of being used as pawns by vested interests that are entrenched in the infamous ‘Cyprus Problem’ and if this lot were that concerned then maybe they should have voted for the Annan plan. They didn’t and as a result they are non the wiser. Keep the crossing closed, I don’t care. In the meantime we should start to plan for the development of the wider Magusa area and put and end to this as a potential bargaining chip in future negotiations if ever there are any.

  • Nazaret Shamlian

    It seems to me that the anti settlement lobby is gaining momentum,if there were any doubts.

  • Ferdi

    Interestingly the Famagustans voted against the Annan plan in 2004 which would have allowed them to return to their properties under the GC administration. Turkeys voting from Christmas spring to mind. Erdogan loves these people because they help him continue his grip on the north. And he is very thankful for it too. He could not have asked for better friends.

    • The Judge

      The Annan plan was not about Famagusta only.You lot keep sucking the same sweet because you have nothing else to justify your actions.Remember when Tassos asked for guarantees to be given about the property that was meant to be handed back in the next 3,years?Nobody came forward.I can go on forever and pick many faults with the Annan plan.You also tend to forget the amount of times Denktash refused solutions and offers.We say no to 1 and you keep going on about it.We have a right to refuse when we see a scam put in front of us.There have to be guarantees from very strong counties because Turkey can not be trusted.She signed the Ankara protocol and does not honour her signature.Imagine she even has you lot in her pocket and pushes you to come on to a g/c newspaper to provoke.That is how desperate you lot are to keep what you have stolen.Keep hoping.

      • Ferdi

        Actually Marash was offered once with no string attached and once in exchange for opening Ercan to International Traffic. Both times refused, although quite why they turned it down with no strings attached is difficult to understand.
        Really you only said no once did you? Tell me which ones you said yes to? Just one perhaps is a start?

        • The Judge

          I do remember the Ercan/Famagusta deal.We said yes to the deal if Ercan accepted to come under the FIR os the ROC.It refused.I dont know about the free one,without saying it did not happen.

          • Kuruova

            As a TC that does not sound like a deal to me more a continuation of GC goals of controlling North Cyprus and the TC’s. Sorry no deal.

      • Kuruova

        There are lots of promises the EU have not kept up to either both to Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots. It goes both ways.

  • Ingrian Observer

    The GC’s have had many opportunities to return to Varosia but refused the offer.

    • The Judge

      So did the t/cs on many offers and solutions specially under Denktash.He refused.It was not only the g/cs.You seem to forget many things when it come to the Cyprus problem.We dont.

  • CM reader

    Do not open the gate it only benefits the TCs

    • Stephanie Marcou

      Oh come on not opening would clearly be a retrograde step. Btw why has CM not reported on Erdogans visit to Cyprus? Self censorship?

      • The Judge

        Re Stefanie,if the checkpoints would never had opened,there would have been a solution to the Cyprus problem many years ago.Apart from that we gave passports and id cards free medication,allowed t/cs to work over in the south and be able to use
        all government allowances.What did we get in return?Strovilia gone,the buffer zone that was cleared of mines taken by the Turkish army and many other provocations.We made many mistakes,opening the checkpoints was the worst.Dont know why we allowed it to happen.Another example is right in your face.The CM,a G/C newspaper allowing these so called t/cs to come and provoke on your own newspaper.Emasten Palavoi,katalave to.

        • Ferdi

          You gave what? Passports did you say? You need a lesson on International law and who the passports TCs got belonged to my friend. I will not go into any others for I know I am wasting my breath.

          • The Judge

            You tell me about international law please.We have UN resolutions on Cyprus.Have they been accepted by the Turks?You do not give passports to a people who occupy 40% of your land.I did not say never give them.I would give them as part of a solution just like you keep going on about Famagusta,which also ha a UN resolution to be given back to its rightful owners.Please dont lecture me on right law,wrong law or international law.We even gave the passports to your politicians who recognise only the TRNC.That is how wrong we have been.

            • Kuruova

              TC’s are occupying their own land don’t you worry about that. The GC’s should be content with ‘occupying’ 2/3s of the island and masquerading as the so-called government of the ‘ROC’.

        • Jack

          agree that the opening was a mistake , but disagree that there would have been a solution to the Cyprus problem if they stayed closed , A solution must be suited to benefit both sides , both must make some sacrifices !

    • Kuruova

      Fine, keep it closed. I don’t care.

  • A is B

    Its not our fault.

