Parents outraged by mites at Lady’s Mile Beach

Parents caused a social media uproar after a father posted a picture of a rashes his son sustained following a visit to Lady’s Mile Beach in Limassol.

The picture, which led a number of other parents to post pictures of their children’s rashes following a visit to the same beach, shows a boy’s legs with a rash due to bites from mites.

In his post on Facebook, the father said: “Don’t take your kids to Lady’s Mile, it is full of mites. This is what happened to my son.”

The head of Limassol’s healthcare department Dimitris Theotis said that no concerning microbes were found during the latest analyses of the water in Limassol. However, he did note that the problem with the mites at Lady’s Mile exists, but that there was no way to deal with the issue, as ‘mites are transparent and cannot be seen with the naked eye’.

He added that the organisms live both in the sand and in the sea, and that similar incidents have occurred at the same beach in the past.

Mite populations, Theotis noted, have grown due to the drastic changes in temperature this year. He said that the reason Lady’s Mile beach was affected by the mites is due to the marine environment, which allows for the survival of such organisms.

Theotis noted that the since the temperature has calmed to a balanced state the public should not be concerned as the issues of the mites on the beach would start to clear.