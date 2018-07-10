Parents outraged by mites at Lady’s Mile Beach

July 10th, 2018 Cyprus 7 comments

Parents outraged by mites at Lady’s Mile Beach

Parents caused a social media uproar after a father posted a picture of a rashes his son sustained following a visit to Lady’s Mile Beach in Limassol.

The picture, which led a number of other parents to post pictures of their children’s rashes following a visit to the same beach, shows a boy’s legs with a rash due to bites from mites.

In his post on Facebook, the father said: “Don’t take your kids to Lady’s Mile, it is full of mites.  This is what happened to my son.”

The head of Limassol’s healthcare department Dimitris Theotis said that no concerning microbes were found during the latest analyses of the water in Limassol.  However, he did note that the problem with the mites at Lady’s Mile exists, but that there was no way to deal with the issue, as ‘mites are transparent and cannot be seen with the naked eye’.

He added that the organisms live both in the sand and in the sea, and that similar incidents have occurred at the same beach in the past.

Mite populations, Theotis noted, have grown due to the drastic changes in temperature this year.  He said that the reason Lady’s Mile beach was affected by the mites is due to the marine environment, which allows for the survival of such organisms.

Theotis noted that the since the temperature has calmed to a balanced state the public should not be concerned as the issues of the mites on the beach would start to clear.

Print Friendly
  • Mist

    Sand files.

  • Looser

    Definetely this beach is not safe this time of the year, it happened last year, as well.

  • Looser

    I was told that was allergic reaction to meduses, my daughter came covered in very similar spots, after this beach, as well, cleared after 2 days of using anti hystamine medication

  • Ingrian Observer

    It looks more like allergy following a tatarcık bite.

  • Hudswell

    Actually they look more like Bed Bug bites to me.

    • Erdogan

      You are right, this photo has nothing to do with the boy bitten by mites, this photo was put there hoping that no one could tell the difference. Very poor reporting by Cyprus Mail. 1/10.

  • captgeobob

    Are they sure its mites? Could it be something worse?

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close