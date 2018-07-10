Power cuts across Cyprus following malfunction

Power cuts were recorded in areas across Cyprus on Tuesday morning due to a technical problem at the Vasilikos power plant, the electricity authority (EAC) said.

EAC spokeswoman Christina Papadopoulou said power had been cut off in some areas at 8:30am and the problem had been resolved by 9:05am with electricity back in all affected locations.

“It was a technical issue, there was no malicious intent.”

The transmission operator has a programme whereby whenever the EAC has problems, the operator removes premises from the grid so supply can equal demand, Papadopoulou said.

The way in which areas are taken off the grid is done in stages but across the country, starting with locations without hotels or hospitals for instance.

Parliament was also temporarily affected pushing Tuesday’s work back a little. A generator was used but House President Demetris Syllouris said there might be problems on the electronic voting system so voting would be done by a show of hands.