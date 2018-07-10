Power cuts across Cyprus following malfunction

July 10th, 2018 Cyprus 2 comments

Power cuts across Cyprus following malfunction

Parliament was also affected by the power cuts

Power cuts were recorded in areas across Cyprus on Tuesday morning due to a technical problem at the Vasilikos power plant, the electricity authority (EAC) said.

EAC spokeswoman Christina Papadopoulou said power had been cut off in some areas at 8:30am and the problem had been resolved by 9:05am with electricity back in all affected locations.

“It was a technical issue, there was no malicious intent.”

The transmission operator has a programme whereby whenever the EAC has problems, the operator removes premises from the grid so supply can equal demand, Papadopoulou said.

The way in which areas are taken off the grid is done in stages but across the country, starting with locations without hotels or hospitals for instance.

Parliament was also temporarily affected pushing Tuesday’s work back a little. A generator was used but House President Demetris Syllouris said there might be problems on the electronic voting system so voting would be done by a show of hands.

Print Friendly
  • Colin Evans

    The EAC are just so, so efficient that they are unable to get even the basics right!! Whoever is responsible for this basic malfunction should be dismissed for sheer incompetence.

  • n3wbi3

    Parliament also had power cut…. They’re in the dark over there all the time anyways!

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close