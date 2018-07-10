Public is set to open its largest store in Cyprus, at Nicosia Mall

The popular entertainment and technology retail store, Public, is set to unveil an exciting new store at Nicosia Mall, featuring an Apple Store, video games, technology, gadgets, books, children’s toys and some fantastic surprises, when the doors to Cyprus’ ultimate shopping destination swing open in November 2018.

A new addition is on its way to enrich the ever-growing lineup of brands announced by Nicosia Mall, and it is none other than one of the most important… players within the entertainment world – known for welcoming visitors into its stores to try out the latest from the world of gaming; to test tablets, computers, smartphones and other smart devices before they buy; and generally, to find everything they may need for entertainment in books, toys and music. Public, which already has four stores in Cyprus, is now opening its largest store to date, in the new Nicosia Mall, with more surprises than ever for all visitors.

Yoram Kedem, General Manager of Nicosia Mall, commented “Public stores fit into the Nicosia Mall philosophy. Anyone who has ever visited a Public store will tell you that Public is more than just a shop, it’s an experience. Just like Public, we want people to feel at home when they are at Nicosia Mall. Our goal is to make each and every visitor smile. So, we are extremely honored to host the fifth and largest Public shop, in Cyprus, within our new Nicosia Mall.

“Nicosia Mall will host an entirely different and new Public store. Shoppers will find everything they know and love about Public, but there will also be some great revelations and surprises. It looks like November will be an incredibly exciting month for tech, communication and literature lovers.”

Mr. Demetris Filopoulos, Country Manager for Public Cyprus, commented, “Modern, welcoming spaces; services that raise the bar and of course our amazing selection of music, tech, toys and gaming products for every age, books and stationery are what attract people to Public and keep them coming back time and time again. We feel that Nicosia Mall mirrors our client-centric philosophy and is bringing some magic back into the retail space, which is why we are launching our new Public concept store there in November 2018”.

Public is the largest Greek chain of retail entertainment and technology stores with a wide clientele of all ages. No matter what a person’s actual age is, anyone can be entertained and enthralled within Public’s departments. Visitors can find just about anything, ranging from tablets, smartphones and gaming consoles, to music, books, stationery, children’s toys, cameras, laptops and techy gadgets. The stores also host regular book signings and children’s events.

Everything points to Nicosia Mall being the ultimate shopping destination, not only for Nicosia, but for the whole of Cyprus, so stay tuned for more announcements.