July 10th, 2018 Entertainment, Showbiz 1 comments

Roseanne Barr has cancelled her tell-all TV interview

Actress Roseanne Barr has cancelled her TV appearance to discuss the cancellation of her show

The 65-year-old actress – whose hit sitcom was cancelled by ABC in May after she posted a controversial tweet about about a former adviser to Barack Obama – had initially planned to appear on TV to discuss the cancellation of her show and the subsequent fallout.

But now, she will instead record her own thoughts on the issue for her YouTube channel, describing the prospect of a TV interview as “too stressful”.

She wrote on Twitter: “After a lot of thought, I decided that I won’t be doing any TV interviews, too stressful & untrustworthy 4 me & my fans. I’m going to film it myself & post it on my youtube channel in the next week-the entire explanation of what happened & why! I love you all-sign up & get ready.”

Meanwhile, ABC recently announced plans to make a spin-off series of the sitcom without the involvement of Roseanne.

The US TV network stressed that Roseanne will have no financial or creative involvement in the new series.

A synopsis of the spin-off series read: “After a sudden turn of events, the Conners are forced to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before. This iconic family – Dan, Jackie, Darlene, Becky and D.J. – grapples with parenthood, dating, an unexpected pregnancy, financial pressures, ageing and in-laws in working-class America. Through it all, the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns – with love, humour and perseverance, the family prevails.”

ABC took its original decision to cancel the popular sitcom after Roseanne likened Valerie Jarrett, a senior adviser to former President Obama, to an ape.

The tweet prompted widespread accusations of racism and ABC president Channing Dungey subsequently said that Roseanne’s comments were “abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values”.

    Does any one really care about the damned actors and actresses who think they are so important and know everything. They are just entertainers nothing else.

