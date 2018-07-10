Two arrested for theft

Two arrested for theft

Two people, a man and a woman, were arrested at dawn on Tuesday in Limassol in connection with an alleged theft.

On Monday evening at around 10pm a resident of Limassol reported that his wallet containing a large amount of money was stolen from his premises.

Testimony points to the involvement of the suspects, both aged 34, who were arrested under warrants.

The 34-year-old woman told police where to look for the wallet and it was found in the building.

Police confiscated a sum of money found in the home of the arrested persons which is believed to be part of the stolen cash.

