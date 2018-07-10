Youngsters share their musical traditions

The musical traditions of the Mediterranean will come alive at the opening of the Cyprus Rialto Word Music Festival tonight in Limassol when 40 young artists take to the open-air stage of the Heroes Square.

The artists aged 15 to 30 will perform within the framework of Ethno Cyprus 2018, the traditional music camp that was held in Limassol from July 1 to 10. The young people involved in the project are from European and Arab countries (Cyprus, Croatia, Belgium, Lebanon and Jordan).

Following the success of the six previous years, Ethno Cyprus 2018 organised youth music camps dedicated to each participating country. The music camps aim to offer the opportunity to young people to discover the traditional music of each country participating in the year’s edition. The young musicians explore the roots of their common music identity, teaching each other local music traditions under the artistic direction of Andreas Christodoulou, traditional music teacher at Limassol and Nicosia Music Schools.

Ethno Cyprus 2018 is organised within the framework of the Euro-Arab Youth Music Centre in collaboration with JM International, Arab Academy of Music, JM Croatia and the National Music Conservatory of Amman.

Ethno Cyprus

Performance from the young artists involved in the Ethno Cyprus 2018 camp. July 10. Heroes Square, Limassol. 9pm. Free. Tel: 77-777745